Hindutopia: A Neo-Orientalist Fantasy

Imagine three Americans writing about the Bible in the 21st century. One reads it literally. Another reads it as a sceptic. A third compares its stories with Greek myths. Now imagine an Indian professor putting all three in one box and declaring that White Americans are using Biblical lore to justify the values of Trump’s America. This would be termed as lazy Occidentalism: an outsider inventing a picture of the West while pretending to be neutral.

This rarely happens. The reverse always does.

It began 200 years ago. European scholars built a set of labels to explain India. Primitive and savage. Civilisation and superstition. Mythology and history. The labels were presented as neutral science. India supplied the stories, rituals, and people. Europe supplied the explanation. This was Orientalism. It has been criticised. But it persists, with new labels.