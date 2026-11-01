Just How Much do We Lie?

So, the other day, I came upon an epiphanic passage about human beings and their propensity to tell lies. The nugget jumped out at me in what is arguably the most compelling non-fiction read of 2026, London Falling, Patrick Radden Keefe’s account of the mysterious, tragic death of 19-year-old Zac Brettler in London.

As investigative journalist/author Keefe investigates the troubling death of the young man, he is faced with a raft of untruths that veil the incident. To that end, he remarks, “…the truth is, everybody lies. We all do it, in ways large and small, more often than we might care to admit. Scholars known as ‘deception scientists’ have studied the psychology of lying and concluded that as a human behaviour, it is incredibly common. Most studies on the subject have found that the average person lies at least once or twice a day. But this may be an underestimate, because the methodology of these studies usually depend on self-reporting by subjects, and when people answer questions about how often they lie, they might well be lying.”