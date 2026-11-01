Making a Killing on National Sentiment

Pakistan as Bollywood’s designated villain is hardly a new casting decision. Border, Gadar, and Sarfarosh had already established the rivalry as reliable cinematic currency. Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh do not merely invite audiences to love India; they invite them to enjoy watching India pulverise its adversary. But there is an irony here. A film can portray Pakistani terror networks as murderous without making every Pakistani complicit. Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga offers a different emotional register through Keenu’s Pakistani friend Aftab Ahmedzai, who dies protecting Hindu women from a murderous mob during Partition. The point is not that every film must be a peace sermon or that Pakistani perpetrators of terrorism should be given a sympathetic makeover; shared history can accommodate more than one story. Tharoor’s response refuses the usual binary: either applaud the film as patriotic genius or dismiss it as propaganda. Taiwan’s ambassador praising the film is not proof that Taiwan endorses its portrayal of Pakistan; put together, the interesting point is that Dhurandhar has acquired a life beyond the box office. Fans see national confidence; critics see propaganda; others see an impressively mounted thriller with a generous helping of full-on carnage. All three responses can coexist, which is precisely what makes the phenomenon more interesting than a simple verdict on whether the film is good or bad. Dhurandhar offers patriotism without the complications of foreign policy, revenge without the blood on the viewer’s shirt, and the comforting certainty of a cinematic villain in a world where actual conflicts rarely come with such tidy moral bookkeeping.