The fine art of feeling good

Nestled along Phuket’s secluded Layan Bay, Layan Life by Anantara reimagines wellness as an indulgence in luxury, longevity and the art of slowing down. Spanning 1,767 sqm, this biophilic sanctuary of natural timber, glass, and stone marries contemporary sophistication with tropical tranquillity, offering a refreshing alternative to the clinical wellness retreat. Beneath the serenity lies a sophisticated approach to wellbeing, guided by a ‘Whole of Life’ philosophy that brings advanced longevity medicine into conversation with seven centuries of Traditional Thai Medicine. Virtual consultations, epigenetic diagnostics and 3D postural scans help shape highly personalised wellness programmes.

The retreat’s facilities move seamlessly between cutting-edge science and traditional healing. A sensory thermal circuit pairs invigorating cold plunges with heated hydrotherapy pools, while a Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber and Icepod Cryotherapy offer high-tech approaches to recovery and rejuvenation. Venus Legacy treatments use radiofrequency and magnetic pulses for non-invasive aesthetic sculpting. Guided Pain Management sessions address persistent tension through manual techniques and stretches, while tea-making workshops introduce guests to indigenous herbs and the elemental philosophy of Thai healing. Personalised nutrition consultations inform chef-crafted menus tailored to individual needs.