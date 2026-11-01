The Shape of Devotion

At his ongoing mid-career retrospective, Sacred Spaces, artist V Ramesh explores the boundaries between the physical and the spiritual, where bodies merge with landscapes, ancient myths acquire new meanings, and ordinary objects evoke the sacred. Rather than a conventional retrospective, the exhibition reveals the continuity underlying Ramesh’s evolving imagery. His early paintings of fishermen explored the liminal space between land and sea, life and death. His later works, featuring saints, mystics and mythological figures, return to the same questions about existence and the nature of reality. “When I painted fishermen, it was a way of questioning and exploring ideas of life and death,” he says. “Today, when I paint women poets or stories from mythology, I am still engaged with the same fundamental questions.”

Trained under Gulammohammed Sheikh, Jyoti Bhatt and Ratan Parimoo at MS University, Baroda, his shift towards allegory and devotion emerged from a desire to explore subjects largely overlooked in contemporary visual art. “I wanted to find a language which no other contemporary painter had tackled,” says the Vishakapatnam-based artist. “I found it in the idea of devotion.” Drawing on ancient manuscripts, cultural memory and traditional storytelling, Ramesh transforms familiar narratives into layered, evocative compositions that resist literal interpretation. Critic Sadanand Menon describes this approach as a “rebellious de-iconisation”, in which sacred imagery is invoked but never taken at face value.