The Social Life of Tiles

n South Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade, food blogger Arpana Punjabi traded her usual pre-Diwali card party for an intimate daytime gathering centred on Mahjong. Mahjong-themed cheese trolleys circled the room, while tile-inspired desserts lined the buffet. “Everyone enjoyed the festive vibe with something we now love—Mahjong,” she says. Across India, the traditional teen patti circle is slowly making way for the Chinese tile game, which is fast emerging as the season’s most coveted social pastime.

The appeal lies in the satisfying clatter of tiles, the thrill of building a winning hand and the strategy involved in anticipating an opponent’s next move. With phones set aside, players sharpen their memory and concentration while socialising around the table. But Mahjong is more than a cerebral pastime. It has become a lifestyle statement, offering an enticing mix of etiquette, exclusivity and intellectual stimulation.

Originating in China in the 1800s, near Shanghai, Mahjong travelled to India through British and Parsi trading circles before becoming a social fixture among Army wives. Noida-based Vineeta Sahni, the wife of a former Army serviceman, learnt the game by watching her mother and has been playing for nearly 30 years. Keen to preserve its traditional rules, she launched the Indian Mahjong Association. For her, the game is fun in an intelligent way.