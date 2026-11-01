The Turtle Whisperer

When he was six years old, Sujeeth Anne Thalwar found an injured turtle in the paddy fields near his home in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana. He was fascinated by how the creature sensed even the slightest danger. “The turtle fascinated me, so I decided to take care of it,” he recalls. Thirty years later, that fascination has evolved into conservation. Now 35-year-old, Sujeeth has helped to rescue more than 10,000 turtles and tortoises. He founded Meraki, a not-for-profit organisation with a mission to protect endangered turtle species and conserve native trees.

Sujeeth grew up surrounded by nature. During the monsoon, a small freshwater stream connected to the Godavari irrigated the paddy fields in his village. When it thinned in summer, frogs, insects, birds and turtles appeared in the field beds. Some turtles, mostly Indian flapshells, would be injured during ploughing. “I would give them basic first aid and release them,” he says.

Sujeeth learnt about wildlife rescue and animal first aid—alongside building knowledge about them— through years of hands-on experience. Eventually, forest and police officials began to approach him to identify species, handle animals and assist with wildlife seizures. His work brought him into collaboration with researchers, scientists, NGOs and forest officials. “At times, we would rescue around 1,500–2,000 turtles in a day from poachers with the help of the forest department,” Sujeeth says.

According to the IUCN Red List, India is home to 29 species of tortoises and freshwater turtles, including species classified as Vulnerable, Endangered, Critically Endangered and Near Threatened. Despite legal protection, many remain vulnerable to poaching and the illegal wildlife trade. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are home to several native freshwater turtle and tortoise species, which are sometimes collected from the wild for the pet trade, traditional beliefs and other forms of illegal trade.