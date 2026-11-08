A Different Kind of Duty

On a sunny day in September, children in school uniforms walk through Delhi’s Red Fort, their schoolbags bouncing against their backs. Their school day is over, but they have one more classroom to visit. They are heading to Than Singh Ki Pathshala, a small learning centre run by Delhi Head Constable Than Singh, where children of daily-wage labourers, ragpickers and families living in nearby slums gather for lessons, meals and homework support. The Pathshala began in 2015 with just four or five children. Singh, who grew up in a slum himself, initially taught them basic reading and writing before helping them secure admission to schools. “Initially, I started with only four or five children. I taught them basic lessons and prepared them for admission to schools,” he says.
Today, around 200 children attend the Pathshala across four locations in Delhi: Red Fort, Vijay Ghat, Geeta Flyover and Trilokpuri. They are supported by 19 teachers and more than 100 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers. “After coming back from school, the children have food here and then continue with their studies,” Singh says. The centre provides uniforms, books and school supplies, while Singh also helps pay school fees and tuition for families who cannot afford them. Beyond academics, the children find a safe space where they can seek guidance and support.
Singh’s commitment is rooted in his own childhood. He grew up helping his father iron clothes, and financial difficulties made his ambition of joining the police challenging. “On my third attempt, I succeeded and joined the Delhi Police,” he says. During patrols, he noticed children collecting bottles, working at construction sites and missing out on education. He began approaching their parents and encouraging them to send their children to school. “I felt that if these children were given some basic education and support, they could also study in regular schools,” he says. Having experienced financial hardship himself, Singh understands the barriers that prevent children from accessing education.
The difference the Pathshala makes is evident in its students’ journeys. Sixteen-year-old Lakshmi joined in 2020, when she was not attending school regularly. “Than Singh Sir helped me focus on my studies in school,” she says. She now attends the centre for additional lessons and hopes to become a teacher. Sakshi, 18, has been attending since 2015 and is now in Class 11. “My dream is to become an IAS officer. I want to build a better future for myself,” she says. According to Singh, 30 students secured top positions in their classes this year.
For Singh, such ambitions make the effort worthwhile. “I do not want poverty to stop these children from studying. I want them to complete their education and become independent,” he says. The Pathshala also aims to build trust between disadvantaged communities and the police, helping families see the force as a source of support rather than fear. Its purpose is simple: to give children not just an education, but also the confidence, dignity and opportunity to build a different future.