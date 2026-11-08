A Different Kind of Duty

On a sunny day in September, children in school uniforms walk through Delhi’s Red Fort, their schoolbags bouncing against their backs. Their school day is over, but they have one more classroom to visit. They are heading to Than Singh Ki Pathshala, a small learning centre run by Delhi Head Constable Than Singh, where children of daily-wage labourers, ragpickers and families living in nearby slums gather for lessons, meals and homework support. The Pathshala began in 2015 with just four or five children. Singh, who grew up in a slum himself, initially taught them basic reading and writing before helping them secure admission to schools. “Initially, I started with only four or five children. I taught them basic lessons and prepared them for admission to schools,” he says.

Today, around 200 children attend the Pathshala across four locations in Delhi: Red Fort, Vijay Ghat, Geeta Flyover and Trilokpuri. They are supported by 19 teachers and more than 100 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers. “After coming back from school, the children have food here and then continue with their studies,” Singh says. The centre provides uniforms, books and school supplies, while Singh also helps pay school fees and tuition for families who cannot afford them. Beyond academics, the children find a safe space where they can seek guidance and support.