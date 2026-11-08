A Higher Calling

The altar is at the heart of this transformation, with marble, particularly luminous Namibian crystal, becoming a preferred choice. “Architects are increasingly reimagining sacred spaces through innovative forms, refined detailing and understated luxury. Natural stone, particularly premium marble, is playing an important role in this evolution,” says Priye Choudhary, Chief Marketing Officer, Classic Marble Company. Wood adds warmth, while uncluttered designs integrate the space with the home. “The core design philosophy is to seamlessly integrate the pooja room into the home’s broader design language while keeping it clean and clutter-free,” says Anika Mittal Dhawan, Founder, Mold Design Studio.

Idols, ritual accessories, lighting and wall treatments are also getting a design-led makeover. Lladro’s Spirit of India porcelain sculptures and Thomas Goode’s crystal creations offer contemporary alternatives to traditional idols, while Waman Hari Pethe’s Lakshmi pooja set in 925 silver elevates everyday rituals. “Light becomes an integral part of the spiritual experience rather than just a functional element,” says Sidharth Rohatgi, Director, Fos Lighting. Pichwai and Madhubani wallpapers, meanwhile, bring artistic depth. “Wallpaper gives the wall behind the altar a warm, welcoming setting, with jaali patterns and gentle motifs to amplify the sanctity,” say Apourva and Ashutosh Pandey, Founders, Life n Colors.