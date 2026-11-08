A New Chapter in India’s Museum Story

The Bihar Museum Biennale, conceived in 2021, has strengthened the museum’s international cultural engagement. Its three editions explored themes ranging from ‘Bihar, India and the World’ and ‘Together We Art’, a G20 project inspired by Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, to ‘Global South: Sharing Histories’ in 2025. The museum’s collections are equally compelling, from the celebrated Didarganj Yakshi, renowned for its exquisite proportions and Mauryan-era polish, to the Nalanda Gallery and the remarkable Kurkihar bronzes.

India’s museum landscape is also expanding. The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), with spaces in Saket and Noida, is developing an ambitious new museum near Aerocity, New Delhi, designed by Sir David Adjaye. Envisioned as a major centre for modern and contemporary art, it will bring together visual and performing arts, research and education. Therefore, as a curator, art historian and author, I have found it particularly interesting to witness the expanding role of museums in India in shaping new intellectual and cultural trajectories. They are increasingly becoming spaces for dialogue, research and exchange, moving beyond their traditional role as repositories of art and heritage. International collaborations are opening up new possibilities in this regard. Under the leadership of Director General Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) has built an impressive network of partnerships with institutions and scholars across the world. Its recent exhibition and off-site seminar, Thinking Nalanda, held at the Bihar Museum, brought together scholars and trustees for an engagement with the historic Nalanda site. I was fortunate to serve as the Academic Director of this seminar. My own association with the Bihar Museum goes back to 2021, when I conceptualised and established the first-ever Bihar Museum Biennale, followed by its second edition in 2023. These initiatives reflect the growing ambition of Indian museums to create platforms for scholarship, international collaboration and meaningful cultural engagement.