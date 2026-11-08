A Palace is More Than Government Property

Responding recently to a disagreement with the Wadiyar royal family’s Pramoda Devi over the conduct of the annual Mysore Dasara, Karnataka’s Urban Development Minister and Mysuru district in-charge, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, stirred the hornet’s nest. In a disparaging tone, he haughtily asserted that the palace was government property and that the royals had merely been allotted space to reside there “out of respect and honour”. Expectedly, Yathindra’s intemperate remarks offended several sections of society who erupted in spontaneous protests. This, however, opened up a much larger question: how does a government understand the history of the institution over which it exercises administrative control?

There is, of course, a legal dimension. The Mysore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1998, provides for the vesting of the palace in the state government. A democratic government is entitled to administer a public monument and ensure it remains accessible and protected. But the palace may be administered by the state, but the history it represents belongs to the people of Mysore and, indeed, to Karnataka. To speak of the royal family as though it were merely a group accommodated by the generosity of a government or political party is to belittle the extraordinary relationship between this dynasty and the making of modern Karnataka.