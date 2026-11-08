Letter to Future India From India Today

Dear Future Myself,

I am writing because I am sick of yammering about a glorious past which was all about rainbows, pots of gold, honour and valour before the blasted phoren invader types played spoilsport. If I remember right, it was not all that. Getting to work on an elephant (a rat if you are poor) is a beastly business, an agrarian lifestyle is hellishly toilsome, going to war with petty clans makes for epic content but is impossible to live through, and the kicker... giving little girls in marriage to paedophiles and denying them their rights is a civilisational atrocity.

Mercifully, that nonsense is history. I want to congratulate you on fully realising your potential and becoming the undisputed global superpower, you always had it in you to be. It was brilliant how you managed to leave the United States of A and the Chinese dragon choking on your tail fumes. It is even cooler how you fixed the Middle East and pulled off world peace in a major coup by making yoga and payasam (over pizza) mandatory across the globe, bundling up the terrorists, warmongering politicians, hate spewing trolls, and assorted criminals to state-sponsored serene sanctuaries where they did pranayama for two years straight after which that irredeemable lot became so zen even the Buddha did not have to spell out the eight-fold path for them.