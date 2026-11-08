On Her Terms And Conditions

The first time Khushi Khanday arrived at a construction site in Shopian, Kashmir, she was the only woman there. Nervous about how the workers would receive her, she decided to greet everyone with a smile. It was a gesture that helped her settle into a profession where women were rarely seen.
Eight years later, the 23-year-old is reportedly Kashmir’s first woman contractor. Her entry into the profession attracted considerable attention on social media. “After my name as a contractor picked up on social media, about 50 registrations in my block were registered,” she recalls. For Khushi, however, construction began as a way to support her family. After passing her Class X exams, she gave up her studies to become the sole breadwinner. Her two brothers were still young, and her mother needed treatment. “I couldn’t just sit at home and wait until society changed its narrative that ‘girls belong only in the kitchen’. I had to do something,” she says.
Her decision met with resistance, including within her family. Initially, even labourers refused to work for her, unsure whether they would receive their wages. “I used to come home to find my father and family demotivated because people discouraged me from pursuing this profession,” she says. “But I did not give up.” Even buying construction materials came with its own challenges. Shopkeepers questioned her ability to manage purchases. Yet Khushi refused to accept that construction was a man’s job. “Whatever I have done is no less than what a man can do. I don’t understand why a girl working in an area where women have never stepped in is labelled as doing a ‘man’s job’,” she says.
Over time, those who laughed at her began addressing her as “madam”. Her father, initially sceptical, is now recognised in the neighbourhood as Khushi’s father. One ambition, however, remains unfulfilled: returning to education. Khushi, who often rushed to school after work, hopes to complete her studies. Her message to women who are told that domestic responsibilities should define their lives is simple. “Find your inner talent. Whether you are educated or uneducated, you can become financially stable,” she says. Ask her what contracting means to her today, and she pauses before answering. “Initially, there was only one reason that led me to this. But now it has completed me.”