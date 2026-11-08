On Her Terms And Conditions

Her decision met with resistance, including within her family. Initially, even labourers refused to work for her, unsure whether they would receive their wages. “I used to come home to find my father and family demotivated because people discouraged me from pursuing this profession,” she says. “But I did not give up.” Even buying construction materials came with its own challenges. Shopkeepers questioned her ability to manage purchases. Yet Khushi refused to accept that construction was a man’s job. “Whatever I have done is no less than what a man can do. I don’t understand why a girl working in an area where women have never stepped in is labelled as doing a ‘man’s job’,” she says.

Over time, those who laughed at her began addressing her as “madam”. Her father, initially sceptical, is now recognised in the neighbourhood as Khushi’s father. One ambition, however, remains unfulfilled: returning to education. Khushi, who often rushed to school after work, hopes to complete her studies. Her message to women who are told that domestic responsibilities should define their lives is simple. “Find your inner talent. Whether you are educated or uneducated, you can become financially stable,” she says. Ask her what contracting means to her today, and she pauses before answering. “Initially, there was only one reason that led me to this. But now it has completed me.”