Phantoms From the Past

In Aishwarya Jha’s second novel, In the Moonlit Kingdom, the haunted-house trope gets a neat twist. When a prodigal daughter returns home for her father’s funeral, it sets off a chain of events. Old ghosts rear their heads; a reckoning awaits.

The reader watches a large part of the story unfold through the eyes of the daughter, Meher. Her family home is an old, crumbling but still stately pile in the mountain town of Munala. Like Manderley in Daphne du Maurier’s classic Rebecca, the house becomes a distinct character in the story.

The Chandra Singhs, Meher’s family, bought it from the last descendants of the Calverts, a British family. The place harbours spirits that seem to haunt only Meher. She had run away from it and made a life for herself abroad, but now that she is back home, she finds herself unsettled and disturbed once again.