Scents and Sensibility

Diwali scents are emerging as an essential element of festive home styling, moving beyond conventional incense and flowers to bespoke fragrances, luxury candles, and thoughtfully layered aromas. “Think of scent as an invisible layer of interior design. A gentle floral note paired with sandalwood can make an entrance feel welcoming, while a richer, woody fragrance lends intimacy to the living room as the evening progresses,” says Astha Suri, Founder & CEO, NASO Profumi.

The trend is towards room-specific fragrances rather than a single signature scent. Jasmine and sandalwood bring serenity to pooja spaces, lavender and white musk create a calming bedroom atmosphere, while amber, cedarwood and rose lend warmth to entertaining areas. “Balance is essential; scents should flow organically from one area to another, creating a unified sensory experience,” says Aparna Kaushik, Founder and Principal Architect, Aparna Kaushik Design Group LLP.