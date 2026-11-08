Setting Up a Benchmark

When 30-year-old Siddharth AK ran out of money to test the recycled plastic he wanted to turn into furniture, he began selling his belongings. His late mother’s mixer-grinder went to pay for a flexural test, her fridge for a tensile test, and the cot and sofa for a fire-retardancy test. Then went the television, tabletop, stove and even his Nike shoes. The sacrifice was driven by a simple idea: to turn discarded plastic into something useful. Today, his Kerala-based venture, Carbon and Whale, transforms plastic waste into outdoor furniture, bus shelters and vending carts. Its benches have found buyers in Kochi Metro, Kochi Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram. “All of this I did to pay tribute to my mother’s memory. She taught me a lot about sustainable living,” says Siddharth.

With a team of eight, the company has repurposed 85,000 kg of plastic waste, according to Siddharth. It has received an R&D grant from Hindustan Unilever and been incubated at T-Hub and IIM Bangalore. Beyond recycling, Siddharth wants to create livelihoods in the communities where the waste is collected. “We try to place our benches and carts in the same localities from where we collect the plastic,” he says. “The idea is to return something useful to people who help us source the waste.”