The Politics of Power Needs a Lesson in Benevolence

There is also a generational dimension to the BJP’s current political dilemma. Gen Z may not agree with Rahul Gandhi on every issue, or even consider him a convincing alternative to Modi, but it will sympathise with anyone taking on a system that holds all the institutional advantages. The underdog need not be perfect. He only has to be seen fighting for something larger than himself. Rahul is attempting to play the role of defender of democratic freedoms, and the BJP should be careful not to strengthen that image through its own response.

India’s philosophical inheritance offers the right manual of action. The Bhagavad Gita does not recommend permanent aggression for its own sake. In Chapter 6, Verse 5, Krishna tells Arjuna: “Elevate yourself through the power of your mind, and do not degrade yourself. The mind can be the friend and also the enemy of the self.” The first battle of leadership is often with one’s own impulses, and anger and insecurity can become greater enemies than a political opponent. In the Ramayana, Rama’s greatness is inseparable from restraint, duty, and the ability to inspire loyalty. The epic endures not merely because of Ravana’s defeat but because of its exploration of responsibility, sacrifice, and the conduct of a ruler. There is a time for firmness and a time for the open hand, and true wisdom lies in knowing the difference. The BJP has mastered the politics of assertion. It now needs to master the patience of magnanimity. The anger of citizens cannot always be overcome through official authority. Sometimes it can be won over only through the persistence of benevolence.