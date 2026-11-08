The rise, fall, and rise of Rahul Gandhi

On the first Sunday of November, the road from Minto Road to Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan vanished beneath flags. Beside the Congress tricolour fluttered the red of the communists, the green of the Samajwadi Party, and the lantern of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a census of anti-government India in cloth. At the head of the procession, standing in an open jeep in his trademark white T-shirt, rode Rahul Gandhi. Behind him came the regional chieftains who had spent the better part of a decade declining to call him their leader: Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and assorted grandees of the Left. His sister, Priyanka, rode with them rather than ahead of them; his mother, Sonia, once the most powerful person in India, waited at the venue. At one point, cameras caught Mr Gandhi handing Mr Yadav a chocolate. It was the gesture of a host, not a supplicant.

The crowd’s placards read “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” (“Save the vote, save the country”). Their target was less Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister, than Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, whose nationwide revision of the electoral rolls has given the Opposition its most potent grievance in years. Mr Gandhi called the 2024 general election stolen and promised to see Mr Kumar jailed for treason. Amit Shah, the Home Minister, had recently declared that Mr Modi was not going anywhere. Mr Gandhi agreed, after a fashion: the Prime Minister, he said, would not be allowed to escape.

It was theatre, but effective theatre: the largest Opposition rally in the capital in the last 10 years. It also revived a question that has hung over Indian politics for two decades. Can a dynast become a leader of the people in his own right?