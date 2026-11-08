Unbox the Extraordinary

Diwali entertaining is becoming more intimate, with elegant dinners, fine wines, exquisite cocktails, and carefully curated guest lists. Nobody wants their present relegated to the re-gifting pile. This season, chefs, designers and luxury labels are raising the bar with indulgent edibles, collectible objects and covetable design pieces for hosts who have seen it all.

Chocolates and mithai get a sophisticated makeover with Mumbai chocolatier Prateek Bhaktiani’s Morni, Ether Atelier’s Diwali collection, inspired by feathers and rangoli. Manam Chocolate’s The Homecoming Edit offers an equally tempting selection. For an extravagant gesture, Mira Kapoor’s Foodstories Anthology brings together 22 gourmet discoveries, from fine oils and vinegars to chocolate, coffee, saffron and whole summer truffles. Whisky lovers, meanwhile, will appreciate Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s India-exclusive Festive Blend, infused with cardamom, saffron and rosewater.