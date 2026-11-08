Magazine

Unbox the Extraordinary

The more discerning your taste, the more memorable your gift. This festive season, look beyond the expected with thoughtful luxuries that last long after the celebrations
Goyard—Tapis de Jeu Play Mat Price: On request Availability: Goyard
Goyard—Tapis de Jeu Play Mat Price: On request Availability: Goyard
Nikhil P Merchant
Updated on
2 min read

Diwali entertaining is becoming more intimate, with elegant dinners, fine wines, exquisite cocktails, and carefully curated guest lists. Nobody wants their present relegated to the re-gifting pile. This season, chefs, designers and luxury labels are raising the bar with indulgent edibles, collectible objects and covetable design pieces for hosts who have seen it all.

Chocolates and mithai get a sophisticated makeover with Mumbai chocolatier Prateek Bhaktiani’s Morni, Ether Atelier’s Diwali collection, inspired by feathers and rangoli. Manam Chocolate’s The Homecoming Edit offers an equally tempting selection. For an extravagant gesture, Mira Kapoor’s Foodstories Anthology brings together 22 gourmet discoveries, from fine oils and vinegars to chocolate, coffee, saffron and whole summer truffles. Whisky lovers, meanwhile, will appreciate Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s India-exclusive Festive Blend, infused with cardamom, saffron and rosewater.

IST 1947—Arka Watches Price: Rs 9,999 onwards Availability: IST 1947
IST 1947—Arka Watches Price: Rs 9,999 onwards Availability: IST 1947
Manam Chocolate—The Diwali Chocolate Pantry Price: Rs 3,150 onwards Availability: Manam Chocolate
Manam Chocolate—The Diwali Chocolate Pantry Price: Rs 3,150 onwards Availability: Manam Chocolate
Johnnie Walker Blue Label—India-exclusive Festive Blend Price: Rs 30,000 (Mumbai); Rs 19,000 (Delhi) Availability: Select markets in India
Johnnie Walker Blue Label—India-exclusive Festive Blend Price: Rs 30,000 (Mumbai); Rs 19,000 (Delhi) Availability: Select markets in India
Pure Home—Kansa Collection Price: On request Availability: Pure Home
Pure Home—Kansa Collection Price: On request Availability: Pure HomeROHIT VERMA

For gifts that outlast the festivities, Amaldhatu’s Dvi Dhatu series marries stainless steel and copper in sculptural forms, while Veena Chandran Studio’s Fracture Vessel celebrates imperfect surfaces. Pure Home’s Kansa collection gives traditional bell metal a contemporary sensibility. For the style-conscious, IST 1947’s Arka watches reinterpret the changing light of an Indian day, while Ikigai by Chandni Sinha offers a gender-fluid Kutchi hand-embroidered jacket. Côte & Bloom’s Marée keepsake box pairs a sculptural pearl oyster shell with richly grained mahogany. And for the card-game connoisseur, Goyard’s Tapis de Jeu, a green wool-felt playing mat with a signature canvas carry case, is an unexpected luxury.

Mira Kapoor’s Foodstories Anthology Price: Rs 50,000 Availability: Luxury store archives
Mira Kapoor’s Foodstories Anthology Price: Rs 50,000 Availability: Luxury store archives

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