‘Writing For Children is Tougher’

You have primarily written for adult readers. How did you end up writing a children’s book, Dhruv and Tara: The Great Indian History Quiz?

This began with a discussion with my 17-year-old son, Neil. I am 51, and I saw a lot of colonial nonsense being taught to me when I was Neil’s age. But now, Neil is still being taught a lot of that nonsense. It’s not that everything is exactly the way it was. The overhyping of everything from a European lens has reduced. Some things have been decolonised, no doubt. But a lot of things are still colonial, particularly our history. I asked myself, why not be the change I want to see? So, I’ve written my own book, where a decolonised version of history is presented in the garb of a fun adventure.

When you say decolonisation, is it primarily about moving away from the British perspective of looking at history?

For example, the achievements of ancient India are downgraded. We are taught that India was basically an oral culture and that we weren’t a writing culture. That’s not true. Ancient Indians actually wrote a lot more than the rest of the world. But that’s not taught in our history books. We are taught that Vasco da Gama discovered the sea route to India, which is not true. He was actually helped by an Indian trader called Kanji Malam. But Malam’s name is wiped out. So many things like these are not taught.