A Matter of Time

Words, too, leave their mark. Scribbles carved into flattened clay slabs, inspired partly by his journalistic pursuits, recur in the exhibition. “The idea was for it to not be readable,” he says. Once gibberish, these marks have evolved into letters Kumar writes to himself, encases in clay and leaves deliberately inaccessible. Only the final word remains exposed. “If you try to open it, the letter will crack and break. So no one will ever be able to read it,” he says.

Kumar describes his artistic pursuit as an attempt not to complexify but to complicate. The forms may look deceptively simple. “Anyone can take a block of clay and thump the fist into it.” The real work, however, lies in arriving at that simplicity. Citing Russian modernist Kazimir Malevich’s Black Square, he reflects: “When learning a language, we try to make our words appear complex. But then comes the point of sieving out clutter and preserving the essence. What remains is minimal yet evocative.”

Over two decades, ceramist Jyotsana Bhatt, sculptor Himmat Shah and his mentor PR Daroz have shaped his artistic sensibility. Yet inspiration can come from anywhere—a song, a building or an artwork steeped in metaphor. As he prepares to curate the upcoming Students’ Biennale, his practices as an artist, journalist, and curator continue to feed into one another. In the end, it is the smallest gestures that endure: a finger pressed into clay, a letter sealed away, a crack left untouched. In Kumar’s world, time may be impossible to hold, but its imprints can be made to last.