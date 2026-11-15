Room For More

The art of hosting

Beyond offering an alternative to commercial venues, this movement is turning home hospitality into an art of thoughtful curation. From handwritten menus and vintage glassware to carefully planned themes, hosts are paying attention to every detail, prioritising atmosphere, warmth and guest chemistry over elaborate settings. The idea is to create an experience that feels personal, encourages participation and gives strangers a reason to connect.

Take Rocky’s Table, for instance. Liquor entrepreneur Rocky (Rakesh) Mohan, author of The Art of Indian Cuisine and Kohinoor of Rice and Spice, and co-founder of home chef platform Chef Pin, started the initiative to share his passion for Indian food with his social media followers. Created with Puneet Sikand of The Kitchen Art Company and decor collaborator Sanjiv Bali, the supper club hosts 18 diners for a 14-course meal at Mohan’s Delhi residence every alternate Sunday. The menu features regional favourites such as gucchi pulao, Lucknowi shami kebab, prawn malai curry and Amritsari dal, paired with drinks from his brands, including Jamun Gin and Old Monk Coffee. “It is a highly interactive table, where the guests are expected to do at least 30 per cent of the work themselves. For those three hours, it’s all about people having great conversations and laughs,” says Mohan. At The Lost Table, hosted by Archit Agarwal at his Gurgaon residence, the focus is on inventive themes that bring strangers together. Past editions have revolved around ingredients such as lemon, childhood favourites, and the television series The Office, complete with themed dishes, trivia and dress-up. “We recently did a supper club around The Office, so there was Kevin’s Famous Chilli, Schrute Farms beets, Pretzel Day, Office trivia and hidden references around the room,” says Archit.

In Dehradun, Vandita Anand is using her culinary training and creativity to build a supper club culture through Supper at Vandy’s. A Le Cordon Bleu India graduate who previously worked in the insurance sector and interned at The Bombay Canteen, Vandita recently curated a menu celebrating the West Coast of India, drawing flavours from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala. “I want to experiment and build a menu of my own. In the process, I also want to create a community in my city, as there is a dearth of such experiences in Dehradun,” she says.

What connects these ventures is the understanding that hospitality is about much more than what is served on a plate. Whether it is an elaborate regional feast, a playful themed dinner or an experimental culinary journey, each gathering offers guests an opportunity to step outside their everyday social circles. In an increasingly impersonal world, the dining table is reclaiming its place as a space for discovery, conversation and community.