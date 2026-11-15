The Many Shades of Green

The question that set Manav Subodh thinking about climate action was simple: why should a young person have to leave home to find a decent livelihood? As Founder of 1M1B and Curator of 1.5 Matters, he noticed a gap between India’s green transition and the availability of skilled workers. While companies needed people to install solar systems, maintain electric vehicles and manage resources efficiently, young people in smaller towns lacked the necessary training. To bridge this gap, Subodh took green skills training closer to the youth. At Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) established a Green Skills Academy, starting with 30 students and courses tailored to employer needs. “With AICTE and support from Salesforce, our green internships enable students to audit campus water use, assess energy consumption and work on waste management. By early 2026, over 23,000 students had completed internships, generating more than 3,500 projects,” he says.

The bigger challenge, he believes, is making sustainability economically viable. “We start with employer demand, test solutions locally and build partnerships that enable scale. The real test of climate action is whether it helps someone earn a better living while using fewer and greener resources,” he adds.

For architects Neha Jain and Piyush Sharma of Ekarth Studio, sustainability begins with seeing a building as part of a larger living ecosystem. Beyond its inhabitants are the trees, animals, soil, water and biodiversity that existed on the site before construction. “Our approach is to create for people without compromising the well-being of the larger ecosystem,” they say.

This philosophy shapes their design and construction, bringing architects, structural engineers and artisans together while exploring traditional materials such as bamboo, earth, lime and stone as viable structural systems. However, they believe sustainability need not come at the cost of modern comforts. “The challenge is to integrate environmental responsibility into changing aspirations and contemporary living rather than asking people to step away from them,” they add.