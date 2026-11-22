History is littered with morally flawed men and women who are remembered for their incredible achievements. How they were as friends, spouses, parents and citizens becomes a footnote at best. Steve Jobs initially denied paternity of his daughter Lisa while her mother relied on welfare. Einstein presented his first wife, Mileva, with conditions for continuing to live together that included expecting no intimacy and leaving his bedroom or study when instructed. Letters examined by a Dickens scholar suggest that the novelist tried to have his wife committed to a mental asylum. Brilliance in public life clearly does not imply kindness and decency at home.
I love Apple products and Dickens’s novels, and I admire Einstein for his contributions to shaping the world. I do, however, feel sorry for their families. It couldn’t have been easy for them. Perhaps greatness comes with a cost, but they probably did not sign up for this twisted deal.
This month Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of NVIDIA, the company he co-founded and led for 33 years, after reports of alleged extramarital affairs came to light. His marriage belongs to the people involved. Allegations concerning workplace conduct require separate scrutiny. What interests me is the debate that followed: whether his personal failings should prevent his return.
The case for bringing Huang back rests on capability. Few people understand NVIDIA’s technology, customers and culture as he does. His supporters would like him to make amends at home and return to building the AI industry. A failure in one part of life need not disqualify someone from contributing in another.
The case against his return rests on credibility. While strong morals alone are insufficient for business success, they are a critical component of leadership. CEOs these days talk incessantly about how their organisations are exemplars of moral rectitude, pursuing their missions for humanity’s good. Grandstanding raises the bar. Leaders who ask us to judge them by their ideals invite a backlash when they fail to live up to them.
A morally flawed spouse can run a company brilliantly, though a CEO who sells moral purpose has made his character part of the product. With the possibility of Huang’s return being floated, the question is whether he can turn his expressed regret into meaningful change.
Regret says, “I did something bad.” Shame can turn that into “I am something bad.” Regret keeps the focus on an act we can acknowledge and try to repair. Shame turns the act into an identity, convincing us that we are beyond repair or pushing us to deflect blame and hide.
For a leader seeking a return, this distinction decides whether regret encourages change or ends in deflection. Leaders, like the rest of us, carry lingering regrets of action, inaction, indulgence or failure. The way they talk to themselves helps shape what those regrets become.
A few honest questions can help a leader, and those deciding whether to trust him again. Does he regret the action, the result or both? Regretting only getting caught teaches little. Since he cannot change the past, what can he do to make the future slightly better? What habits and boundaries must change? If someone else has been hurt, how can he make amends on their terms?
Regret matters because the case for a leader’s return cannot rest on capability alone. It also depends on whether anything has changed. An apology offers a promise; subsequent conduct gives people grounds to judge it. Sweeping regret under the rug may protect a reputation for the moment, but it leaves the reasons for distrust intact.
Our worst actions do not have to define us, just as our greatest achievements cannot tell the whole story. A morally flawed spouse can be a terrific CEO. Whether that CEO deserves renewed trust depends partly on what follows the failure. If we believe people can change, there must be room for a return. If we take the harm seriously, regret must mean more than wanting the old life back.
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