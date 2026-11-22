A morally flawed spouse can run a company brilliantly, though a CEO who sells moral purpose has made his character part of the product. With the possibility of Huang’s return being floated, the question is whether he can turn his expressed regret into meaningful change.

Regret says, “I did something bad.” Shame can turn that into “I am something bad.” Regret keeps the focus on an act we can acknowledge and try to repair. Shame turns the act into an identity, convincing us that we are beyond repair or pushing us to deflect blame and hide.

For a leader seeking a return, this distinction decides whether regret encourages change or ends in deflection. Leaders, like the rest of us, carry lingering regrets of action, inaction, indulgence or failure. The way they talk to themselves helps shape what those regrets become.

A few honest questions can help a leader, and those deciding whether to trust him again. Does he regret the action, the result or both? Regretting only getting caught teaches little. Since he cannot change the past, what can he do to make the future slightly better? What habits and boundaries must change? If someone else has been hurt, how can he make amends on their terms?