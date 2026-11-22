They were there in every landscape, strewn about like giant’s playthings. Rocks, boulders, scree, marking the area, but also making the area.
On a recent trip to the Corbett national park, I stared at little pebbles in the gurgling Ramganga river. For centuries, the water has lapped against the rocks, smoothening them down like treats in a box of chocolates. In the Thar desert, ripples of sandstones have tough plants growing through rocks—with blossoms as ephemeral as the rocks seem permanent. In Delhi, Aravalli rocks casually abut roads, peering out from the Delhi ridge forest, creating columns of quartzite and memory. In very clear light, the granules of the rock, and the pigments of their colour—ranging from a soft pink to a stern brown—emerge. And in the night, rude white painted slogans glow from the rock, a testament to the anger and energy of city graffiti.
We have always taken rocks for granted because they form, pun intended, the bedrock of our life—Italian marbles as floors, granite idols to worship, sandstone monuments to marvel at, Kota stone floors to grow nostalgic over. Yet, the way rocks are treated, despite the very solid platform they give us, leaves much to be desired.
I can barely think of a visit to a river without seeing illegal sand and stone mining. Mining for our mountain ranges—Aravallis being perhaps the most prominent as the range is not far from the Supreme Court—have been subjudice for decades. Looking at rock only as material—and rarely ever as habitat or refuge—has been detrimental to our landscapes and the wildlife that lives in it. Whether in the Himalayas or in more scrubby areas, the Indian countryside is synonymous with a rocky slope, crowned by a temple. In the evenings, leopards, sloth bears and hyenas emerge. They have lived quietly there for years, and yet conflict keeps increasing, because the rocks and the slopes are being razed systematically for real estate or boulders. What remains are single temples, a barely vegetated slope, and confused wildlife.
In her recent book, The Whispers of Rock, earth scientist Anjana Khatwa makes an impassioned plea to ‘listen’ to rock. Rocks have agency and are a part of nature that is overlooked, she argues. “Rock is a constant in our lives, seemingly unchanged by such vast time scales that we can be easily confounded and even intimidated by its presence,” she writes.
Even as we struggle to understand the value of rocks, ecosystems and wildlife have always understood. On a rainy evening in West Bengal, I waited near a tumble of rocks. The sun was going down, a last bouquet of rays haloing the rockface. As darkness fell, something glowed softly: a silhouette the size of a cat, with pointed ears. This was the Indian eagle-owl, a large bird of prey that lives on cliffs and boulders. Like the rocks, the bird was completely still: watching the world with its molten-orange, lava-coloured eyes before it began hunting.
I look at rocks today and think of the secrets they hold—their ‘whispers’ as Anjana puts them. They radiate a sense of gradual accumulation, of knowledge amassed and stored. Even at this time of instant AI-led searches, we need slowly-gathered knowledge and secrets that take time in revealing themselves. And at every time, we need some rocks to always remain the way nature intended.
Views expressed are personal
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