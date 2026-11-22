They were there in every landscape, strewn about like giant’s playthings. Rocks, boulders, scree, marking the area, but also making the area.

On a recent trip to the Corbett national park, I stared at little pebbles in the gurgling Ramganga river. For centuries, the water has lapped against the rocks, smoothening them down like treats in a box of chocolates. In the Thar desert, ripples of sandstones have tough plants growing through rocks—with blossoms as ephemeral as the rocks seem permanent. In Delhi, Aravalli rocks casually abut roads, peering out from the Delhi ridge forest, creating columns of quartzite and memory. In very clear light, the granules of the rock, and the pigments of their colour—ranging from a soft pink to a stern brown—emerge. And in the night, rude white painted slogans glow from the rock, a testament to the anger and energy of city graffiti.

We have always taken rocks for granted because they form, pun intended, the bedrock of our life—Italian marbles as floors, granite idols to worship, sandstone monuments to marvel at, Kota stone floors to grow nostalgic over. Yet, the way rocks are treated, despite the very solid platform they give us, leaves much to be desired.