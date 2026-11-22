Flying chariots, celestial weapons, fantastical kingdoms, and epic battles: the great epic Ramayana offers extraordinary cinematic possibilities. Bringing this universe to life, however, demands more than an extravagant budget and star cast. It calls for a complex blend of filmmaking, visual effects, motion capture, Artificial Intelligence, and digital technology. Nearly a decade in the making, Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation is among India’s most ambitious film projects. What began around 2017 as producer Namit Malhotra’s vision of an Indian saga, with international production values, evolved into a two-part spectacle. Malhotra brought Tiwari on board, while his visual effects company, DNEG, known for films such as Dune, Oppenheimer, and Inception, became the technological backbone of the project.
The challenge lay in condensing an epic spanning generations into two films without losing its emotional and spiritual depth. Actor Ajinkya Deo, who plays Vishwamitra, says Tiwari spent years researching the characters. “He has studied every single character in depth. I arrived on set as a ‘blank slate’ and performed the role just as the director guided me,” he says. For Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram, the responsibility was daunting. “When I was offered the role, I knew it was not just a role, it was a responsibility. Instinctively, I was scared. People worship Lord Ram, and my fear turned into gratitude,” he says. For Kapoor, however, the epic’s appeal is deeply personal. Becoming a father coincided with taking on the role, and he recalls narrating the Ramayana to his three-year-old daughter, Raha, after returning from shoots. Her eager questions about whether he had filmed scenes with Hanuman or Sita, he believes, reflect the epic’s enduring place in India’s cultural imagination. He hopes the film will carry that connection to audiences worldwide.
Technology is equally central to the film’s global ambitions. DNEG has reportedly developed an AI-assisted dubbing system that adapts characters’ lip movements to translated dialogue, allowing different language versions to appear seamless. Malhotra hopes to release the film in Mandarin and Spanish.
Building a Universe
The pandemic, which brought physical production to a standstill, gave the creative teams an opportunity to develop the film’s visual language through storyboards, animation, digital environments, and pre-visualisation. Unlike conventional filmmaking, where visual effects are largely added in post-production, Ramayana integrated technology from the screenplay stage. Scenes were digitally mapped before filming, helping teams plan camera movements, lighting, sets, and CGI environments. Cinematographer Pankaj Kumar joined in November 2023 and spent nearly a year on pre-visualisation before filming began in mid-2024.
The production uses a 42-camera infrared motion-capture system to record actors’ movements and an 86-camera photogrammetry rig to create detailed digital doubles. Motion-control cameras, virtual lighting, green screens, and CGI combine physical performances with elaborate digital environments. AI-assisted lip-sync technology, including Prime Focus’ Brahma AI, was also reportedly used to adapt facial movements for international language versions.
The aim is to preserve the nuances of live performances while expanding their possibilities. Actors and stunt professionals perform the action, which animators and VFX artists translate into digital characters and environments. Actors often perform against green or blue screens, guided by digital pre-visualisations that indicate the scale and movement of the surroundings. Virtual lighting ensures that shadows, reflections and illumination remain consistent when live-action footage is combined with CGI.
The scale is particularly evident in the film’s spectacular sequences. The Pushpak Vimana, Ravana’s mythical flying chariot, underwent two years of design development and 40-50 iterations. Only 10 per cent was physically constructed, with the rest created through CGI. The aerial battle between Ravana and Jatayu was even more demanding. While Jatayu was digitally created, a full-sized model helped Yash understand the creature’s proportions and interact convincingly with it. The sequence took six-and-a-half years to conceptualise, plan, and execute.
Such sequences require close collaboration between cinematographers, action choreographers, animators, engineers, and VFX specialists. Every movement, expression and camera angle must be coordinated to make digital characters believable and emotionally engaging. The challenge is particularly significant when creating mythical creatures and supernatural beings, which must feel physically convincing without losing their fantastical character. The film’s digital environments also extend beyond individual action sequences. Expansive kingdoms, forests, palaces and battlefields are built through a combination of physical sets and computer-generated extensions. This allows the production to create an immense visual canvas while maintaining continuity in scale, lighting and perspective. For the actors, even a relatively modest physical set can become part of an enormous digital landscape on screen.
Drawing comparisons with James Cameron’s Avatar, the production combines physical sets, performance capture, and sophisticated CGI to create an immersive cinematic world. Yet, for a story as deeply embedded in India’s cultural imagination as the Ramayana, technical spectacle alone is not enough. The real challenge is to make the extraordinary feel tangible while preserving the human emotions, spiritual depth and dramatic intensity at its heart. The ambition is to create an epic that is visually spectacular yet emotionally familiar to audiences across generations.
Tiwari says, “It was one of the best epics of our country. We wrote the script keeping all the sensibilities in mind.” The filmmaker has rarely spoken of his personal life in terms of religious devotion or ritualistic practice. However, he has often recalled growing up watching Ram Leelas, developing an early familiarity with the Ramayana and being an avid follower of the epic. His understanding of spirituality is less rooted in religious dogma and more in its human dimensions—emotions, family bonds, ethical choices, and the values that shape everyday life.
Two Kingdoms, Two Visual Worlds
One of the film’s most demanding assignments was to establish two visually distinct worlds: Ayodhya and Lanka. Ram’s kingdom is envisioned as luminous, serene, and harmonious, while Lanka has a darker, more dramatic architectural identity. The production design draws upon Indian architectural traditions and cultural influences from across Southeast Asia, creating a fantastical landscape that remains rooted in the epic’s cultural imagination. International and Indian creative talent worked together to develop this visual vocabulary. Production designer Ramsey Avery, whose credits include Dune: Part Two and Aladdin, contributed to the film’s visual conception, alongside Indian production designers Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray. Cinematographer Mahesh Limaye, along with Kumar, helped translate these elaborate environments into a cohesive visual experience.
Large physical sets were constructed to provide actors and technicians with tangible working spaces, while green screens and digital extensions expanded them beyond their physical dimensions. Monumental structures, elaborate battlefields and supernatural creatures required close coordination between production design, cinematography, action choreography and visual effects. The action department also brought together considerable international expertise. Terry Notary, known for his work on the Planet of the Apes films and Avengers, and Guy Norris, associated with Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa, contributed to the action design.
The production’s international ambitions extend to its music. In an unusual East-meets-West collaboration, AR Rahman and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer joined forces to create the film’s soundscape. The intention was to retain the unmistakable Indianness of the epic while giving it the sonic scale of international cinema. Recalling his first conversation with Zimmer, Malhotra shares an interesting anecdote. “Hans Zimmer is a true artist and deeply respects our culture. When I went on to narrate Ramayana to him, he refused to hear it and said, ‘This is one of the beloved stories of India for over 5,000 years. You don’t explain and spoil it for me. I have to understand it without you explaining it.’ Our story required both the Indianness and the Western soundscape, but the Indianness should eventually dominate,” he says.
For Yash, who plays Ravana, the collaboration represents an opportunity for Indian cinema to combine its cultural identity with global technical expertise. “If you want to show the world that you are creating a massive, big-budget film like Ramayana, you must state with absolute pride: ‘Yes, this is our strength, and this is a film from our country’,” he says.
Finding the Faces of an Epic
For all its technological sophistication, Ramayana ultimately depends on the actors bringing its familiar characters to life. Casting was, therefore, closely watched. Mahesh Babu and Hrithik Roshan were reportedly considered for Ram before Ranbir Kapoor was finalised. Alia Bhatt, initially linked to Sita, reportedly opted out due to scheduling commitments, while Deepika Padukone’s name also surfaced.
Malhotra reveals that Kapoor was always his first choice. “For both of us (him and director Tiwari), from the get-go, it was to see Lord Ram being essayed by Ranbir. It was a natural choice... before we could go to who is option two or option three, it was like option one—‘It is him’,” he says.
Sai Pallavi, making her Bollywood debut as Sita, approached the role with reverence. Recalling how her dialect coach once touched her feet after a scene, she says, “They believe that I am being Sita ma through Sai Pallavi. I didn’t want to use my brain for the role... I would pray and say, try to help me with the role.” Yash’s Ravana reportedly explores the demon king’s origins and rise to power. Sharad Kelkar, who dubs for him in the Hindi version, says, “Yash is a brilliant actor and he’s performed Ravana’s role exceptionally well. I enjoyed the process of dubbing for him.”
The supporting cast includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya and Ajinkya Deo as Vishwamitra. Dubey recalls visiting a Lakshman temple in Lucknow while shooting for a project titled Lakhan. A year later, he was cast as Lakshman. “I believe it happened through divine ordinance and grace,” he says.
Krishnan’s casting followed a conversation with Kapoor during Animal, when she expressed a desire to play his mother. He remembered her wish and recommended her for Kaushalya. She describes the role as “very soft and endearing” and praises Kapoor’s transformation: “The two characters (Animal and Ramayana) are poles apart. He doesn’t just use body language; he truly inhabits his character through his eyes.” The production has also tapped talent beyond mainstream cinema. Chetan Hansraj, initially cast as Ravana’s maternal grandfather, Raja Mali, was offered six additional motion-capture roles, while James Wangcheng from Tripura joined as assistant action director.
Given the epic’s religious significance, controversy was inevitable. Veteran actors Nitish Bharadwaj and Mukesh Khanna have questioned Ravana’s portrayal, expressing concern that his moral failings could be overshadowed by interpretations presenting him as misunderstood or progressive. Sita’s more physically assertive depiction has also drawn objections from traditionalists, including Khanna. Kapoor’s casting faced criticism after an old interview about his dietary preferences resurfaced. The AR Rahman-Hans Zimmer collaboration and promotional VFX footage, meanwhile, attracted criticism over their devotional character and digital aesthetics.
Sunil Lahiri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has also expressed reservations about what he sees as an emphasis on spectacle over devotion. Others have been more enthusiastic. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh calls the film “a masterpiece”, adding, “No one has ever attempted a film on this scale.” He also praises Kapoor’s performance and expresses hope for the second instalment.
Film critic Bharti Dubey believes the adaptation should not be compared with earlier versions. Praising the screenplay by Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan, she says, “The goodness of Ram shines through Ranbir’s eyes and Sai Pallavi is absolutely fabulous as Sita. Yash as Ravana is larger than life.”
A New Cinematic Language
Nearly four decades separate Sagar’s television Ramayan from Tiwari’s cinematic adaptation. The difference reflects not merely changing audience expectations, but the extraordinary evolution of filmmaking technology. Ramayana’s theatrical presentation pushes those possibilities further. It has been formatted for ScreenX, making it the first Indian feature to use the technology, which extends selected visuals across the auditorium’s side walls to create a 270-degree viewing experience. Its use of IMAX filmmaking technology further underscores the ambition to make the epic an immersive theatrical spectacle.
The production has continued for nearly two years since filming began, with post-production running alongside principal photography. The second instalment, originally planned for Diwali 2027, has now been scheduled for Diwali 2028, giving the filmmakers additional time to complete the enormous visual effects exercise. For a project of this scale, the real spectacle may lie as much in the thousands of creative and technological decisions made behind the camera as in the world that eventually appears on screen. From digital doubles and motion capture to AI-assisted lip-sync, virtual environments, and elaborate CGI sequences, Ramayana represents a significant experiment in the possibilities of Indian filmmaking.
Yet technology alone cannot make an epic endure. Beneath the flying chariots, monumental kingdoms, and spectacular battles lies a deeply human story of love, loyalty, betrayal, ambition, sacrifice, and the eternal conflict between good and evil. The challenge for Tiwari and his team was to ensure that the technological wizardry enhances rather than overwhelms that emotional core. Ramayana has managed to achieve something more significant than creating India’s most elaborate cinematic spectacle: it demonstrates how an ancient story can be reimagined through the filmmaking technologies of a new age without losing the soul that has kept it alive for centuries.