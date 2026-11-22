Flying chariots, celestial weapons, fantastical kingdoms, and epic battles: the great epic Ramayana offers extraordinary cinematic possibilities. Bringing this universe to life, however, demands more than an extravagant budget and star cast. It calls for a complex blend of filmmaking, visual effects, motion capture, Artificial Intelligence, and digital technology. Nearly a decade in the making, Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation is among India’s most ambitious film projects. What began around 2017 as producer Namit Malhotra’s vision of an Indian saga, with international production values, evolved into a two-part spectacle. Malhotra brought Tiwari on board, while his visual effects company, DNEG, known for films such as Dune, Oppenheimer, and Inception, became the technological backbone of the project.

The challenge lay in condensing an epic spanning generations into two films without losing its emotional and spiritual depth. Actor Ajinkya Deo, who plays Vishwamitra, says Tiwari spent years researching the characters. “He has studied every single character in depth. I arrived on set as a ‘blank slate’ and performed the role just as the director guided me,” he says. For Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram, the responsibility was daunting. “When I was offered the role, I knew it was not just a role, it was a responsibility. Instinctively, I was scared. People worship Lord Ram, and my fear turned into gratitude,” he says. For Kapoor, however, the epic’s appeal is deeply personal. Becoming a father coincided with taking on the role, and he recalls narrating the Ramayana to his three-year-old daughter, Raha, after returning from shoots. Her eager questions about whether he had filmed scenes with Hanuman or Sita, he believes, reflect the epic’s enduring place in India’s cultural imagination. He hopes the film will carry that connection to audiences worldwide.

Technology is equally central to the film’s global ambitions. DNEG has reportedly developed an AI-assisted dubbing system that adapts characters’ lip movements to translated dialogue, allowing different language versions to appear seamless. Malhotra hopes to release the film in Mandarin and Spanish.

Building a Universe

The pandemic, which brought physical production to a standstill, gave the creative teams an opportunity to develop the film’s visual language through storyboards, animation, digital environments, and pre-visualisation. Unlike conventional filmmaking, where visual effects are largely added in post-production, Ramayana integrated technology from the screenplay stage. Scenes were digitally mapped before filming, helping teams plan camera movements, lighting, sets, and CGI environments. Cinematographer Pankaj Kumar joined in November 2023 and spent nearly a year on pre-visualisation before filming began in mid-2024.

The production uses a 42-camera infrared motion-capture system to record actors’ movements and an 86-camera photogrammetry rig to create detailed digital doubles. Motion-control cameras, virtual lighting, green screens, and CGI combine physical performances with elaborate digital environments. AI-assisted lip-sync technology, including Prime Focus’ Brahma AI, was also reportedly used to adapt facial movements for international language versions.

The aim is to preserve the nuances of live performances while expanding their possibilities. Actors and stunt professionals perform the action, which animators and VFX artists translate into digital characters and environments. Actors often perform against green or blue screens, guided by digital pre-visualisations that indicate the scale and movement of the surroundings. Virtual lighting ensures that shadows, reflections and illumination remain consistent when live-action footage is combined with CGI.

The scale is particularly evident in the film’s spectacular sequences. The Pushpak Vimana, Ravana’s mythical flying chariot, underwent two years of design development and 40-50 iterations. Only 10 per cent was physically constructed, with the rest created through CGI. The aerial battle between Ravana and Jatayu was even more demanding. While Jatayu was digitally created, a full-sized model helped Yash understand the creature’s proportions and interact convincingly with it. The sequence took six-and-a-half years to conceptualise, plan, and execute.

Such sequences require close collaboration between cinematographers, action choreographers, animators, engineers, and VFX specialists. Every movement, expression and camera angle must be coordinated to make digital characters believable and emotionally engaging. The challenge is particularly significant when creating mythical creatures and supernatural beings, which must feel physically convincing without losing their fantastical character. The film’s digital environments also extend beyond individual action sequences. Expansive kingdoms, forests, palaces and battlefields are built through a combination of physical sets and computer-generated extensions. This allows the production to create an immense visual canvas while maintaining continuity in scale, lighting and perspective. For the actors, even a relatively modest physical set can become part of an enormous digital landscape on screen.