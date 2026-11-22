The convergence of social media and the street is challenging a global authoritarian and right-wing rampage. Across Europe and the wider West, a new generation of dissent is emerging, converting digital disaffection into physical mobilisation.

Serbia was already a striking example. Since November 2024, student-led mobilisation following the Novi Sad Railway Station canopy collapse which killed 16 people evolved into a sustained challenge to Aleksandar Vucic’s autocratic regime. Demands for accountability widened into a confrontation over corruption, institutional capture and democratic legitimacy. Despite repression, widening grievances transcended their original causes and crystallised into a collective identity of resistance, heralding a “students list” to power in 2025.

In France student protests, demonstrations over austerity and resistance to political exclusion coalesced around anxieties over the normalisation of Far Right ascendancy. The French expression jeunesse fâchée, pas fasciste—angry youth, not fascist youth—captured the redirection of anger towards democratic renewal.