The convergence of social media and the street is challenging a global authoritarian and right-wing rampage. Across Europe and the wider West, a new generation of dissent is emerging, converting digital disaffection into physical mobilisation.
Serbia was already a striking example. Since November 2024, student-led mobilisation following the Novi Sad Railway Station canopy collapse which killed 16 people evolved into a sustained challenge to Aleksandar Vucic’s autocratic regime. Demands for accountability widened into a confrontation over corruption, institutional capture and democratic legitimacy. Despite repression, widening grievances transcended their original causes and crystallised into a collective identity of resistance, heralding a “students list” to power in 2025.
In France student protests, demonstrations over austerity and resistance to political exclusion coalesced around anxieties over the normalisation of Far Right ascendancy. The French expression jeunesse fâchée, pas fasciste—angry youth, not fascist youth—captured the redirection of anger towards democratic renewal.
Spain, Albania, Belgium, Germany, Portugal, Italy, among others, reveal comparable tensions, with youth mobilisation intersecting with housing precarity, economic insecurity, and resistance to political polarization, corruption and the fragility of institutional legitimacy. The European Students’ Union recorded 54 student protests across 22 countries between March and May 2026. Dissent is no longer an episodic disturbance; it is a political culture.
This global effervescence seeks to transform depoliticisation into democratic agency and counter-elite formation. Revolutions have rarely been led by the poorest strata of society acting in isolation. They have ordinarily been propelled by educated, aspirational and relatively privileged social groups whose expectations of status, opportunity and power have been frustrated. Students, intellectuals and digitally connected professionals are becoming politically combustible, with grievances calcifying into identity, and identity becoming the basis of collective action.
Brazil’s 2026 electoral experience demonstrates how this process translates into electoral mobilisation. In the first round, Flávio Bolsonaro, backed by the unqualified support of the US Trump administration, secured 47.03 per cent against Lula’s 45.16 per cent. The subsequent mobilisation helped produce an extraordinary reversal. On October 25, Lula won 51.79 per cent of the valid vote, defeating Bolsonaro’s 48.21 per cent. For the first time in Brazil’s democratic presidential history, the candidate finishing second in the first round overturned the result in the runoff.
Brazil’s André Janones, the architect of what has come to be called Janonism, offers a revealing case study in this transformation. After Lula’s first-round defeat, Janones repurposed a WhatsApp channel into an operational command centre, the Exército do Lula (Lula’s Army). Within three weeks, its membership surged from approximately 50,000 to over 10 million. Supporters received videos, audio messages and specific “missions”: circulate content, mobilise hashtags, recruit acquaintances and participate in coordinated digital actions.
This was more than political messaging. It was the conversion of spectators into participants, and of participation into a form of collective political identity. The street and the screen were no longer separate theatres of action. Digital mobilisation reinforced physical demonstrations, while the latter furnished the emotional authenticity and visual material that circulated online. The campaign’s extraordinary reach created a political momentum that conventional electoral machinery could neither manufacture nor adequately measure.
Janonism also exposes a fundamental asymmetry in the contemporary information environment. The far Right relies heavily on favourable platform treatment, algorithmic amplification and purchased views or artificial engagement to simulate spontaneous popular enthusiasm. Political bots disproportionately inflate the visibility of radical-right politicians, while covert paid influence operations demonstrate the industrial scale at which propaganda can be distributed across borders.
The response is not mirror-image manipulation. Janonism constructs a Mini-Manual of Informational Insurrection: reclaim attention through authentic participation; translate abstract political arguments into everyday experience; convert indignation into shared purpose; and make dissent visible, culturally resonant and contagious. Its central innovation is the organisational principle that millions of individual acts, synchronised around a common purpose, can become a political force. The angry youth are emerging as a democratic counter-elite. The battle for political power is increasingly fought not merely at the ballot box, but in the contested space between the algorithm and the street.
ajaisahni@gmail.com