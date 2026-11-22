A button that refuses to close, a zipper that is impossible to reach, a pair of trousers that requires bending. For Kolkata-based entrepreneur Soumita Basu, everyday dressing became a challenge when arthritis took away nearly 80 per cent of her mobility. Unable to find clothes suited to her needs, she saw an opportunity to address a larger gap in fashion. “It was a personal need,” says the 44-year-old, who teamed up with her mother, Amita, to experiment with adaptive clothing. With only `21,000, they approached local tailors, developed prototypes and eventually launched Zyenika in 2020.

The label has clothes that accommodate limited movements without compromising on style. Magnetic closures replace buttons, side openings make dressing easier, and garment construction takes into account different physical needs. “It’s not just about adding a few Velcro closures; there’s a whole design science around it which is largely missing,” Basu says.

The first two years were devoted to bespoke garments and learning directly from customers. “All our patterns are co-created,” she says, emphasising the importance of user testing. What works for one person may not work for another, making repeated alterations an essential part of the process.

Basu believes adaptive fashion has relevance far beyond people living with disabilities. Older people, those with arthritis or back pain, and anyone with restricted mobility could benefit from thoughtfully designed clothing. Yet fashion continues to be built around assumptions of standardised bodies and unrestricted movement.

She also wants fashion education to embrace inclusive design. Through courses and masterclasses at fashion institutes, she hopes to introduce students to adaptive clothing, an area largely missing from conventional curricula. Ultimately, Basu wants adaptive fashion to become an integral part of the industry rather than remain a separate category. “I am just really hopeful the need to have a special category itself starts disappearing,” she says.

Basu’s journey has also reinforced her belief that inclusivity must begin at the design table. She wants designers to look beyond conventional sizing and consider how different bodies function. For her, accessibility is not a niche requirement but an essential part of making fashion relevant. For her, clothing is closely linked to identity and independence. Making fashion accessible, therefore, is not simply about changing how clothes are designed, but about changing whom the industry chooses to include.