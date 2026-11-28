Crime fiction is often straitjacketed by convention: a taut storyline, thrills and spills, until, voila, the least suspicious character is unmasked as the killer. Despite these rigid structural prescriptions, contemporary crime writers, particularly in India, are finding creative ways to break free, much to the delight of book lovers. Among them is Raza Mir, who returns with Murder at the Imambara. A learned, clever work of Ghalib fan fiction, it elevates the genre into something approaching whimsical high art.
This is certainly not the light-hearted, breezy read one might expect of crime fiction. Instead, it is a masterly treatise on social realities, Ghalib and human nature. At first, the reader is confronted with a seemingly unlikely question: can poetry and murder coexist in a book? As facets of life, they must. Mir weaves them together so harmoniously that one wonders why these seemingly disparate worlds have not met before. At one point, Mirza Ghalib persuades Mir Anees to write ghazals, telling him: “You are a master of simile and metaphor, vocabulary, and etymology, rhyme and meter, brevity and complexity, philosophy, and humour, passion, and pathos. You can depict the wonders of nature and the pain of love. Hafiz and Saadi, Meer and Wali, Valmiki and Tulsi—you can be that true inheritor.” Within minutes, however, Anees witnesses his Mohib Chacha plunge to his death from a minaret. In his final moments, Mohib is flanked by his son and Samsaam, an adopted youth dearer to him than a son. Anees is reluctant to suspect either of them of murder.
The intrigue within Anees’s extended family is gradually laid bare, as are the secrets of other acquaintances, the Lucknow royals, the court and its warring factions. All are brought to life against the ominous backdrop of an increasingly assertive British presence. Soon, a second murder takes place. “Halfway in the water, with trunk, submerged and head visible, floated the body of an older man. His head had been smashed in, either by a club or against the steps.” At stake is an immense treasure, so priceless and rare that its few caretakers would rather bury it than risk its theft. That is precisely what the British troops intend to accomplish.
The narrative is ambitious and expansive, encompassing social realities, feminism, poetry and poetics, and food elevated to an art form through the gifted but helpless Khairunnisa. There is also Maula Bakhsh, her husband, an impostor rikabdar, with Mirza Ghalib at the centre of the narrative alongside fictional and historical characters; buried treasure; and people of honour navigating the scoundrels of the Raj. The book is woven with countless subsidiary strands that propel the story and come together through the author’s storytelling magic. The research and methodology required to pull off such an intricate feat of interweaving are almost mind-boggling.
The digressions are many. Yet, with a single sentence, Mir manages to anchor an otherwise unrelated chapter, complete with a new cast of characters, firmly within the central narrative. These detours are often rewarding, whether for their language or their descriptions. “He (Maula Bakhsh) was the master of bonhomie, dispensing an aadab arz hai here and Jai Shri Krishna there, at ease in palaces and temples, bazaars and private gatherings. And yet, the moment he entered his own house, his brow darkened, his language coarsened, and the atmosphere devolved from levity to tension.”
We also encounter Bombay in the early 19th century: “Bombay at dawn was never quiet, but on this morning, it seemed to throb with an almost malicious energy, as if the city itself were aware that people were trying to slip through its fingers.” Against this restless backdrop, two wary allies flee India, opposed to the Raj and its designs to plunder the country.
The novel is also a declaration of love for Islam. When the Sunni Ghalib visits his Shia friend Anees amid preparations for Muharram, he encounters unfamiliar dimensions of a shared faith. The result is a panoramic view of its cultural and spiritual life. Fragments of Imam Hussain’s final moments before martyrdom recur throughout the narrative.
One spoiler that will hopefully be forgiven is that the ultimate villain is the fledgling East India Company, not yet grown into the full extent of its infamy. This is perhaps the burden of historical fiction: the reader knows that whatever calamity is averted in the narrative will return, far more invincible, in the years to come. It lends the story an additional sense of vengeance, continuity and doom that extends beyond the book itself.
How does one do justice to the brilliance of such a cultured work? It is almost impossible to describe, let alone lay bare for the uninitiated reader. This is a rare book to hold close to one’s heart, not least because it tells our histories. And because Ghalib lives on in it.