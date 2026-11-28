Crime fiction is often straitjacketed by convention: a taut storyline, thrills and spills, until, voila, the least suspicious character is unmasked as the killer. Despite these rigid structural prescriptions, contemporary crime writers, particularly in India, are finding creative ways to break free, much to the delight of book lovers. Among them is Raza Mir, who returns with Murder at the Imambara. A learned, clever work of Ghalib fan fiction, it elevates the genre into something approaching whimsical high art.

This is certainly not the light-hearted, breezy read one might expect of crime fiction. Instead, it is a masterly treatise on social realities, Ghalib and human nature. At first, the reader is confronted with a seemingly unlikely question: can poetry and murder coexist in a book? As facets of life, they must. Mir weaves them together so harmoniously that one wonders why these seemingly disparate worlds have not met before. At one point, Mirza Ghalib persuades Mir Anees to write ghazals, telling him: “You are a master of simile and metaphor, vocabulary, and etymology, rhyme and meter, brevity and complexity, philosophy, and humour, passion, and pathos. You can depict the wonders of nature and the pain of love. Hafiz and Saadi, Meer and Wali, Valmiki and Tulsi—you can be that true inheritor.” Within minutes, however, Anees witnesses his Mohib Chacha plunge to his death from a minaret. In his final moments, Mohib is flanked by his son and Samsaam, an adopted youth dearer to him than a son. Anees is reluctant to suspect either of them of murder.