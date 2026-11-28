There comes a point while reading Rajat Chaudhuri’s The Climate Crossroads when one begins to wonder how many books, papers, paintings and films one person could have worked through to write it. Then another scholar appears. And another novel. And a Chinese weather record from 1309. The result can be exhausting, but it is difficult not to be impressed by the range.

At its centre, The Climate Crossroads is a book about climate fiction, though Chaudhuri rarely examines fiction in isolation. He is interested in the larger question of how we tell stories about something as sprawling as climate change, encompassing drought and migration, ecological loss and inequality, politics and technology, humans and other species, across centuries and continents.

The book is organised into three sections: Maps, Routes and Discoveries. It surveys the crowded territory of climate literature and the many attempts to define and classify it. Chaudhuri moves from Gregers Andersen to Matthew Schneider-Mayerson’s Climate Reality Check, examines the Goodreads cli-fi list, with its hundreds of entries, and brings in films such as Kadvi Hawa, Into the Storm and Snowpiercer. His bibliography alone stretches for more than 25 pages.