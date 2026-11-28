There comes a point while reading Rajat Chaudhuri’s The Climate Crossroads when one begins to wonder how many books, papers, paintings and films one person could have worked through to write it. Then another scholar appears. And another novel. And a Chinese weather record from 1309. The result can be exhausting, but it is difficult not to be impressed by the range.
At its centre, The Climate Crossroads is a book about climate fiction, though Chaudhuri rarely examines fiction in isolation. He is interested in the larger question of how we tell stories about something as sprawling as climate change, encompassing drought and migration, ecological loss and inequality, politics and technology, humans and other species, across centuries and continents.
The book is organised into three sections: Maps, Routes and Discoveries. It surveys the crowded territory of climate literature and the many attempts to define and classify it. Chaudhuri moves from Gregers Andersen to Matthew Schneider-Mayerson’s Climate Reality Check, examines the Goodreads cli-fi list, with its hundreds of entries, and brings in films such as Kadvi Hawa, Into the Storm and Snowpiercer. His bibliography alone stretches for more than 25 pages.
What makes the book more enjoyable are its unlikely adjacencies. The fourteenth-century Chinese calligrapher Guo Bi, who recorded unusual weather, appears alongside Andrew Marvell, Mary Shelley, Lord Byron and Théophile Gautier. Paleoclimatic evidence about drought and the Maya sits beside literary history. Hendrick Avercamp’s winter landscapes and Diego Velázquez’s The Rokeby Venus become part of Chaudhuri’s wider exploration of climate, art and political action. Chaudhuri also brings us abruptly into the present, recalling Kolkata paan-biri shops selling ORS during heatwaves. These juxtapositions are among the book’s pleasures.
Drawing on existing scholarship, Chaudhuri eventually organises his readings around three major lenses: planetarity, aesthetics and politics, particularly climate justice. He applies these to Amitav Ghosh’s Gun Island, Emmi Itäranta’s Memory of Water and Anita Agnihotri’s The Sickle.
The Climate Crossroads describes the challenge neatly: climate fiction must represent “nature-culture entanglements, often on a planetary scale”, while capturing the psychological, cultural, political and socio-economic impacts of climate change. That ambition also makes it a demanding read at times. For readers approaching the book from a broader environmental interest rather than literary scholarship, some sections may feel quite dense. Yet this theoretical richness is part of the book’s value, even if one occasionally wishes for a little more space to linger over the stories themselves.
The density, though, has a purpose. Chaudhuri resists the easy idea that climate fiction simply means novels containing floods, heatwaves or dystopian futures. Climate writing, he argues, must grapple with scale, history, beauty, power and justice. This becomes especially apparent in his discussion of Anita Agnihotri, where farmers, migrant labourers, gender, poverty and unequal access to resources are not supplementary concerns. They are part of the climate story itself.
The final chapter loosens some of these theoretical knots. Classification gives way to possibility. What, after all this analysis, can stories actually do, Chaudhuri asks? He does not claim that novels will save the planet, nor does he reduce literature to environmental messaging. He returns instead to imagination and the power of stories. “In a time of commodified advice,” he writes, “we often tend to forget the long legacy of stories in changing the world.”
A crisis this large can quickly become an abstraction. Chaudhuri’s wager is that stories can return it to lives, landscapes, and choices. That may be literature’s quiet power here: to make a planetary problem feel close enough to think about, and perhaps close enough to care about.