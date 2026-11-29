For nearly four decades, Sooraj Barjatya has built a cinematic world around love, family, relationships, and the enduring idea of the ideal man. Few characters have been as central to this legacy as Prem, first brought to life by Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya. Now with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, he returns with a new Prem, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, carrying the character into a different time and taking on questions of patriarchy, marriage, and familial expectations.
‘It’s the First Time I’m Giving a Message Through My Film’
- Sooraj Barjatya
Almost 37 years after Maine Pyar Kiya, which launched Salman Khan as Prem, you introduce Ayushmann Khurrana as the new Prem. How do you think the character has evolved?
Prem, for me, stands for propriety. Of all the words one can think of to describe him, this man is the embodiment of righteousness. So, through this character, I keep pushing the boundaries of what makes a man morally correct. But this Prem is different, and I don’t think anyone could have brought out the character’s personality better than Ayushmann Khurrana.
This film makes a strong social statement, unlike my previous films. It questions patriarchy. I needed someone who could believe in what I was trying to say, and Ayushmann immediately said yes. For him, it’s all about the story. This is the first time I am trying to convey a message through my film. For this, I needed Ayushmann more than he needed me.
What was the idea behind Yeh Prem Mol Liya?
The message I am trying to convey is that a woman’s priorities need to be respected. The couple in the film earn their love for each other by bringing their families together. After all, weddings are also a union of two families, so why should they be so bound by their differences?
Rajshri Productions is identified with a template that is almost utopian. At a time when cinema is exploring dysfunctional family dynamics, where do you think this film fits in?
Cinema is like a thali, served with all sorts of dishes, and everyone has a different palate. A film like this is just another dish among many. Besides, I am happy being where I am. I don’t need to impress anyone. I want to put across a point of view on what a man should be like.
Today, as a person and filmmaker, I look at life objectively. This is the first time I am making a statement through the male protagonist in my film. This is not Hum Aapke Hain Koun. There are complex characters here, and each has flaws.
There has never been excessive hype around your film promotions...
Every film comes with its own fate. What is important, and of utmost priority, is to make a good film and hope it resonates with audiences. Sometimes families—and our core audience is about bringing families together—come in the first week, or later. Honestly, a low opening is neither a crime nor a reason to dismiss a film.
‘Salman Khan Will Always be the OG Prem’
- Ayushmann Khurrana
You step into the shoes of a character that has a cult-like status. Were you conscious of the legacy you were stepping into?
There can never be a better Prem than Salman Khan. He is the OG. We all idolise him as Prem, and that was the character that launched him. Of course, I was aware of the legacy. I have played several characters who have an arc; they start out one way and end up somewhere completely different. Prem, however, is consistent, and his consistency in his emotions and relationships is aspirational, even though I am not that consistent myself. I feel that playing this character is simply taking my filmography forward.
What is it about the world of Rajshri Productions that the real world never delivers?
Guys like Prem don’t exist, and I believe they should. We have all been conditioned to believe that this is how a marriage should be and how a wife should be. What I really like is that all the differing dynamics and conflicts are showcased and resolved without anyone ever raising a hand or shouting. That’s how beautifully these films deliver an important and profound message about life and relationships.
What was it like working with Sooraj Barjatya?
Sooraj Sir never looks at the monitor; he looks into your eyes instead. I had never been on a set where the director is looking into the actor’s eyes instead of the monitor. He does that because he believes an actor expresses emotions and speaks their truth through their eyes. In my 14 years in the industry, during which I have done nearly 21 films, I have never seen a director who looks into your eyes as you perform.
There is no escaping the noisy landscape in the industry, where numbers dictate everything, irrespective of how good or bad a film is. Does that impact you, or have you made your peace with it?
It used affect me, but not anymore. I have reached a space where I try not to get impacted. Taking a leaf from the Rajshri legacy, look at their content and general entertainment channel value… when there is a Rajshri film playing on TV, whether it is Vivah or Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, you end up watching it. The idea is to create work which has a recall value, and that’s what I believe in now. As Sooraj Sir said, every film comes with its own destiny and lives its own course.