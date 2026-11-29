For nearly four decades, Sooraj Barjatya has built a cinematic world around love, family, relationships, and the enduring idea of the ideal man. Few characters have been as central to this legacy as Prem, first brought to life by Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya. Now with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, he returns with a new Prem, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, carrying the character into a different time and taking on questions of patriarchy, marriage, and familial expectations.

‘It’s the First Time I’m Giving a Message Through My Film’

- Sooraj Barjatya

Almost 37 years after Maine Pyar Kiya, which launched Salman Khan as Prem, you introduce Ayushmann Khurrana as the new Prem. How do you think the character has evolved?

Prem, for me, stands for propriety. Of all the words one can think of to describe him, this man is the embodiment of righteousness. So, through this character, I keep pushing the boundaries of what makes a man morally correct. But this Prem is different, and I don’t think anyone could have brought out the character’s personality better than Ayushmann Khurrana.

This film makes a strong social statement, unlike my previous films. It questions patriarchy. I needed someone who could believe in what I was trying to say, and Ayushmann immediately said yes. For him, it’s all about the story. This is the first time I am trying to convey a message through my film. For this, I needed Ayushmann more than he needed me.

What was the idea behind Yeh Prem Mol Liya?

The message I am trying to convey is that a woman’s priorities need to be respected. The couple in the film earn their love for each other by bringing their families together. After all, weddings are also a union of two families, so why should they be so bound by their differences?

Rajshri Productions is identified with a template that is almost utopian. At a time when cinema is exploring dysfunctional family dynamics, where do you think this film fits in?

Cinema is like a thali, served with all sorts of dishes, and everyone has a different palate. A film like this is just another dish among many. Besides, I am happy being where I am. I don’t need to impress anyone. I want to put across a point of view on what a man should be like.

Today, as a person and filmmaker, I look at life objectively. This is the first time I am making a statement through the male protagonist in my film. This is not Hum Aapke Hain Koun. There are complex characters here, and each has flaws.

There has never been excessive hype around your film promotions...

Every film comes with its own fate. What is important, and of utmost priority, is to make a good film and hope it resonates with audiences. Sometimes families—and our core audience is about bringing families together—come in the first week, or later. Honestly, a low opening is neither a crime nor a reason to dismiss a film.