Carved from a single block of crystal and meticulously hand-cut, each sculpture captures and plays with light. “The collection begins with the artist’s perspective. It starts with close observation of the animal, its anatomy, proportions, movement, and character. Through numerous preparatory sketches and models at different scales, the artist gradually defines a posture, gesture or expression that captures something essential about the animal,” explains Alexandrine Reille-Linyer, Export Director, Baccarat.

Translating this artistic vision into crystal calls for an equally remarkable interplay of skill and precision. “For most pieces, the process begins with a mould specially developed for the sculpture in a dedicated workshop at the Baccarat Manufacture. Molten crystal is then shaped in this mould before being meticulously cut and polished by hand over many hours,” says Reille-Linyer. This meeting of artistic imagination and artisanal mastery gives the Bestiaire its distinctive character.

The collection is available exclusively at the Baccarat store at The Chanakya and The Gallery, MG Road, New Delhi. Prices on request.