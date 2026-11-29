The smell of freshly ground henna is enough to take Priyanka Jain back to her childhood in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Festivals meant watching the women in her family apply the green-brown paste to their hands, drawing intricate patterns with a skill passed down through generations. Decades later, in Connecticut, US, Jain’s fascination with henna has grown into a thriving venture, earning her up to $100 an hour.

A software engineer by profession, Jain moved to the US 10 years ago. Though she built a career in technology, she never quite left behind the art she had grown up watching. Her first professional opportunity came at a fundraising event at her daughter’s school, where she offered to apply henna for guests. “Many had never experienced this beautiful Indian art before but loved it.”

The response opened up unexpected opportunities. Soon, she was receiving bookings for birthday parties, weddings, baby showers and corporate events. “I had to understand the American market and customer expectations while working full-time. But the response was so encouraging that I kept going,” Jain recalls.