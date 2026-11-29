Winter dressing this season is less about chasing trends and more about mastering the art of layering. Think well-tailored car coats, navy peacoats, oatmeal cashmere jumpers, leather trousers, and knee-high boots. The mood is a playful mix of textures and proportions, with leather lending structure, faux fur adding a dose of drama, and chunky knits bringing in cosy appeal. Oversized sweaters, jacquard knits, knitted scarves, and statement gloves complete the picture. The trick is to mix classic silhouettes with unexpected accents.
Shivan Bhatiya, Founder and Head Designer of label Shivan & Narresh, believes layering is the season’s biggest style statement. “Layering allows you to bring different pieces together and create a look that feels personal.” He recommends throwing a well-tailored blazer or car coat over fine-knit jumpers, turtlenecks or crisp shirts, and playing with proportions by pairing structured outerwear with relaxed knits, straight-leg trousers or denim. “Experiment with textures, perhaps layering wool over cashmere or adding a printed scarf for another dimension. The idea is to keep the layers light, comfortable and complementary, so each piece has its own character,” he adds. Janhvi Kapoor’s Miu Miu ensemble at Paris Fashion Week offered a lesson in experimental layering, while actors Vedang Raina and Ishaan Khatter have made a case for understated knitwear, from quarter-zips to cardigans.
Texture play is another defining winter trend. Narresh Kukreja, Founder and Creative Director, champions the pairing of contrasting fabrics. “Faux fur and leather work particularly well together, but also experimental combinations like fine winter knits and faux fur as one brings softness and volume while the other adds structure and a certain edge,” he says. Think fur jackets with leather trousers, chunky knits with suede or fur-trimmed leather outerwear. His advice is to let one texture take centre stage. “Add colours with accessories. When it comes to boots, caps or scarves experiment with knee-high styles, or colour bombs like chunky ankle boots or neck warmers,” he says, adding that a striking pair of boots or an interesting cap can transform even the simplest outfit.
Surabhi Vaidya, co-founder of label NOIB, makes a case for the jacquard-print knit as a winter wardrobe essential. “It brings colour and pattern into the season and is capable of carrying the whole look while everything around it stays simple,” she says. She also recommends layering a relaxed jacket over a close-fitting knit. For those heading to the mountains, apres-ski dressing is making its way firmly into the winter style conversation. Designers are embracing technical puffers, ski jackets, face masks, hiking-inspired boots, and textile accessories. Ultimately, the secret to winter dressing lies in striking that perfect balance between warmth, comfort, and effortless style.