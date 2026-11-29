Winter dressing this season is less about chasing trends and more about mastering the art of layering. Think well-tailored car coats, navy peacoats, oatmeal cashmere jumpers, leather trousers, and knee-high boots. The mood is a playful mix of textures and proportions, with leather lending structure, faux fur adding a dose of drama, and chunky knits bringing in cosy appeal. Oversized sweaters, jacquard knits, knitted scarves, and statement gloves complete the picture. The trick is to mix classic silhouettes with unexpected accents.

Shivan Bhatiya, Founder and Head Designer of label Shivan & Narresh, believes layering is the season’s biggest style statement. “Layering allows you to bring different pieces together and create a look that feels personal.” He recommends throwing a well-tailored blazer or car coat over fine-knit jumpers, turtlenecks or crisp shirts, and playing with proportions by pairing structured outerwear with relaxed knits, straight-leg trousers or denim. “Experiment with textures, perhaps layering wool over cashmere or adding a printed scarf for another dimension. The idea is to keep the layers light, comfortable and complementary, so each piece has its own character,” he adds. Janhvi Kapoor’s Miu Miu ensemble at Paris Fashion Week offered a lesson in experimental layering, while actors Vedang Raina and Ishaan Khatter have made a case for understated knitwear, from quarter-zips to cardigans.