The massive outage that hit Microsoft a couple of Thursdays ago, ironically enough, shone a Klieglight on just how the digital world—our digital world—can come crumbling down without warning, opening the floodgates to cataclysmic disasters.
The crash hit some 430 million people across our connected planet. Computers hung, banks and hospitals, corporate emails, school portals and government comms went for a six, operations went on the blink, chaos reigned at airports, and there we were, much like deer caught in the headlights.
A hotel pool in Germany was leaking chlorine gas at hazardous levels but the email warning sent to staff never reached them because of the outage, and some 15 guests fell ill.
It all pointed to digital overload as well as a malfunctioning bug in the system. The economic costs have still to be fully tallied but be sure that the calamity is going to cost, and then some. This is terra incognita, scary stuff.
Let’s face it, most of us have been increasingly wary about those water-guzzling data centres, all that supposedly sage ‘confidential’ advice being doled out by AI, the deepfake expertise that makes it hard for most of us to tell the fake chaff from the real grain.
And so, the moment the servers went down, up rose the cry that we return to an analogue world, cut the tech umbilical chord, free ourselves from digital slavery.
All noble sentiments. And yes, since it has hit us in the face, we fully recognise the precarity of our digital world. But-but-but. Can we really walk back from a near complete cybernated world?
It’s a world where we access our daily news online, do our banking on our phones, book our bus/train/plane/theatre/film tickets online. We make plans to meet a date or hang with friends. We navigate our journeys via GPS. Dashitall, we communicate mostly online. The point is, we live in an age of constant self-optimisation and boy, does the digital world help make that process easy.
What’s more, the conversation has moved on from digital dependency to techno revolutions, how tech is shaping our future bigly, the urgent need to deploy sovereign AI, the intricacies of quantum computing, all juxtaposed with constantly shifting fluid frontiers, mortal attacks by AI, hackers disabling the controls of industrial fridges and such, a daily grocery list of digital catastrophes.
And when big tech goes down, we all go down. So yes, we can definitely reduce our dependency on digital services. Decentralisation is one way. Going local instead of looking at monopolised big tech support all the time is another. Paring down the long list of digital apps you have adopted for your comfort, tracking just how much you rely on these digital platforms, with a view to using alternative options, going in for multi-homing, are other options.
But-but-but. Take one step back and look at the big picture afresh. Do you see what I see? All these are steps to basically safeguard oneself against the next crash… to some extent. Which means we build safe silos where we stand. But we don’t really roll back anything. Because we can’t roll it all back or return to the old days. That’s the honest-to-god truth, and it’s time we recognised and acknowledged it.
kumar.sheila@gmail.com