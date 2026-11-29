The massive outage that hit Microsoft a couple of Thursdays ago, ironically enough, shone a Klieglight on just how the digital world—our digital world—can come crumbling down without warning, opening the floodgates to cataclysmic disasters.

The crash hit some 430 million people across our connected planet. Computers hung, banks and hospitals, corporate emails, school portals and government comms went for a six, operations went on the blink, chaos reigned at airports, and there we were, much like deer caught in the headlights.

A hotel pool in Germany was leaking chlorine gas at hazardous levels but the email warning sent to staff never reached them because of the outage, and some 15 guests fell ill.