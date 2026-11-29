In 2025, after encountering one of the last practitioners of the Sujani quilt-making tradition in Bharuch, Gujarat, Shah collaborated with RaasLeela Textile to transform a monochromatic quilt into a foldable partition screen. Exploring further intersections of Indian craft and contemporary design, he worked with Majja Design Studio to upholster the seat of a swing with Pathamadai Pa, a floor mat handcrafted in a Tamil Nadu village. More recently, Sikki craft from Bihar, which uses natural golden grass to weave objects such as baskets and toys, has found a new expression at the studio. “If we collaborate with traditional craft disciplines, we can bring in a design intervention and make the craft appear in a different light,” says senior architect Dolly Thakkar.

Other objects at Design Ni Dukaan draw on modernist influences, translating them into sculptural forms and playful silhouettes. Movement and tactility are recurring elements in the collection. The recently launched Lattu swing, for instance, features a rotating backrest, while the Firki mirror swivels to reveal a textile detail at the back. The pieces also employ a no-weld system, allowing homeowners to assemble them themselves. The result is furniture that goes beyond static functionality, inviting interaction and making the act of living with design more engaging.