Bollywood is now using the Ramayana to take on Hollywood and show the world that India is a civilisational power. The earnestness of this Sanatani enterprise is rather amusing. Politicians keep trying to lock the epic into one fixed shape and turn it into a political ideology, but the story refuses to stay put.

Take the three best-known versions. Valmiki wrote in Sanskrit in Central India about 2,000 years ago. Kamban wrote in Tamil in the south about 1,000 years ago. Tulsidas wrote in Awadhi in the Gangetic plains about 500 years ago. It is easy to think of these as three copies of one story. They aren’t. Each one has a different idea of what the story is for. Across them, Ram changes from a troubled prince into a cosmic god and finally into a personal god. All of this happened long before anyone turned him into a political mascot.

Valmiki’s Ramayana was first sung and passed on by memory. It was written down in the early centuries of the common era, around the time the Satavahana kings ruled Central India. It was called an itihasa, meaning “this is what happened” or “once upon a time”, because Valmiki presents himself as someone who saw the events. His tone is calm and watchful, and he often leaves things unclear on purpose. His Ram is a man. He doubts, hesitates, loses his temper, feels guilty, and cries. What makes him great is self-control, not miracles. Doing the right thing, or dharma, is hard in this book as one confronts ethical and moral dilemmas. Nearly every big episode leaves the reader uneasy. What does it mean to be faithful? To be loyal? What does a king owe his people? Valmiki doesn’t answer. He leaves the questions with the listener. Even his Sanskrit is lean and controlled, and grief is stated, not acted out. Here, being a king is a heavy burden, and doing right often brings pain. Later additions to the text bring in caste rules. Ram beheads Shambuka, a Shudra, for stepping out of his assigned role. Ram also has to purify himself after killing Ravana, because Ravana was a Brahmin.