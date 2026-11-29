Bollywood is now using the Ramayana to take on Hollywood and show the world that India is a civilisational power. The earnestness of this Sanatani enterprise is rather amusing. Politicians keep trying to lock the epic into one fixed shape and turn it into a political ideology, but the story refuses to stay put.
Take the three best-known versions. Valmiki wrote in Sanskrit in Central India about 2,000 years ago. Kamban wrote in Tamil in the south about 1,000 years ago. Tulsidas wrote in Awadhi in the Gangetic plains about 500 years ago. It is easy to think of these as three copies of one story. They aren’t. Each one has a different idea of what the story is for. Across them, Ram changes from a troubled prince into a cosmic god and finally into a personal god. All of this happened long before anyone turned him into a political mascot.
Valmiki’s Ramayana was first sung and passed on by memory. It was written down in the early centuries of the common era, around the time the Satavahana kings ruled Central India. It was called an itihasa, meaning “this is what happened” or “once upon a time”, because Valmiki presents himself as someone who saw the events. His tone is calm and watchful, and he often leaves things unclear on purpose. His Ram is a man. He doubts, hesitates, loses his temper, feels guilty, and cries. What makes him great is self-control, not miracles. Doing the right thing, or dharma, is hard in this book as one confronts ethical and moral dilemmas. Nearly every big episode leaves the reader uneasy. What does it mean to be faithful? To be loyal? What does a king owe his people? Valmiki doesn’t answer. He leaves the questions with the listener. Even his Sanskrit is lean and controlled, and grief is stated, not acted out. Here, being a king is a heavy burden, and doing right often brings pain. Later additions to the text bring in caste rules. Ram beheads Shambuka, a Shudra, for stepping out of his assigned role. Ram also has to purify himself after killing Ravana, because Ravana was a Brahmin.
A thousand years later and far to the south, Kamban wrote the Iramavataram in Tamil under the Chola kings. The change is bigger than a change of language. The epic becomes kavya, high poetry. Ram is now openly divine, Vishnu in human form, yet he walks among people with grace and beauty. Kamban loves description. Landscapes, seasons, cities, the curve of an elephant’s tusk, the feel of grief, a lover trembling: all of it is drawn out in rich detail. Valmiki holds back and Kamban spills over. Tamil lets him add bhakti, loving devotion, to the old epic. Dharma still matters, but devotion softens it. Even Ravana gets a tragic dignity. Sita’s suffering is so intense in his verses that it is almost too much to read. Nature reacts to every event, the gods watch in wonder, and feeling floods the whole universe. This is a Ramayana to enjoy, not argue over. It shows off Tamil literary skill and treats rasa, deep aesthetic delight, as the right way to respond to a god pretending to be human.
Five hundred years after that, Tulsidas wrote the Ramcharitmanas in Awadh, in the early Mughal period. He chose Awadhi, the language people spoke in the street. Once again the shift is huge. This is not a record of events and not court poetry. It is devotional scripture. The tone is loving, teacherly and comforting. Ram is completely and unquestionably God, and the moral doubt is gone. Whatever Ram does is right, because Ram does it. Dharma no longer depends on the situation. It is fixed and settled, and Ram is its living form. The goal is to give ordinary families an emotional shelter during unsettled political times, not to wrestle with ethics or show off beautiful verse. The chaupais, short rhyming verses, are made to be sung, memorised and chanted. Social hierarchy is treated as normal, suffering is given a spiritual meaning, and obedience becomes a virtue. Valmiki unsettles the mind. Kamban overwhelms the senses. Tulsidas comforts the heart.
The story starts in the Sanskrit world, pushing back against Buddhist ideas. It travels south, where Tamil poets dress it in beauty and devotion. Then it comes back north in a language that peasants and weavers could understand as easily as scholars, in a world where Buddhism had by then lost out. Each move opens the text to more people. Sanskrit belonged to priests and courts. Tamil literature was royal and polished, proud of its region. Awadhi belonged to anyone with ears.
Bollywood Ramayana is now trying to reach the world as it competes with the worldviews of Hogwarts and Narnia. And while it does that, it confuses asuras with rakshasas, presents Shiva-devotees as egalitarians hating elite Vishu, turns angry Lakshman into a comic sidekick, shows Sita as a cosmetic warrior who mysteriously never fights her abductor and seems determined to portray Ravana as an oppressed villain turned asexual socialist, indicating the influence of wokism in the 21st century.
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