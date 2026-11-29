Bajaj believes the obsession with finding the next superstar has distracted Indian football from its more pressing task: building a system that can identify and nurture young players. “If you give me boys at seven, eight or nine after proper scouting,” he says, “I can make them world-class.”

That system, he argues, must begin with coaches. “Japan has more goalkeeping coaches than India has licensed coaches altogether,” he says, pointing to the high cost of coaching certifications. Minerva has tried to address this gap by hosting affordable coaching courses over the last three years, training more than 3,000 coaches across the country. For Bajaj, training coaches is as important as producing talented footballers. “You keep talking about footballers,” he says. “Someone has to teach them.”

Another challenge is infrastructure. Bajaj believes football development must begin with neighbourhood grounds rather than grand stadiums. In Delhi, he points out, professional clubs struggle to find football venues, while children are often discouraged from playing in public parks. “The parks belong to kids more than the oldies,” he says. “We’ve had our chance. We’re the past. We cannot keep stopping the future.”

Despite his criticism of the system, Bajaj remains optimistic about India’s prospects. Give the country four world-class academies, proper scouting, accessible coaching and regular international exposure, he believes, and qualifying for the World Cup could become a realistic ambition. His timeline? Ten years. Bajaj has already seen glimpses of what is possible. He recalls an Under-12 Minerva match that attracted more than 85,000 viewers online, despite having neither commentary nor elaborate production. People, he says, were watching an Indian team compete on the international stage.

India does not lack football fans or children eager to play the game. What it lacks is a system that gives them a sporting future. The World Cup question will return in four years. Bajaj would rather India start answering it tomorrow.