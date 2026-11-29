Every four years, football briefly becomes India’s favourite sport during the World Cup. Restaurants reserve tables for midnight kick-offs, sports bars overflow with fans in Argentina and Brazil jerseys, and social media timelines erupt with debates over Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham. Yet, when the final whistle blows, club football slips back into the margins, and a familiar question returns: Why isn’t India in the World Cup?
On a football field in Punjab, a group of children in blue jerseys dart across the pitch, chasing the ball with infectious enthusiasm. There are hurried passes, mistimed tackles, triumphant shouts and the occasional tumble. For these young players, the dream is simple: to get better, play for India and make it to the World Cup. What they cannot see yet is how difficult that journey can be.Ranjit Bajaj, founder of Punjab’s Minerva Academy, believes the question itself needs to change. “We ask this after every four years,” he says. “The day we stop asking it every four years and start asking it every day, that’s when we’ll get there.”
For Bajaj, India’s absence from the World Cup is neither a mystery nor a question of destiny. It is the consequence of a system that has spent decades reacting to failure rather than preparing for success. The problem, he argues, is not a shortage of footballing talent but a lack of pathways for it to flourish. Over the last decade, Minerva Academy, which trains young footballers and provides them with opportunities to compete at national and international levels, has sought to address this gap. Its youth teams have competed against reputed international academies and produced players who have gone on to represent the country. In doing so, Minerva has demonstrated what Indian players can achieve when given the right training, exposure and support.
“What I’ve proved is not that Minerva is good,” he says. “I’ve proved that Indians are good. Give them a platform and train them properly, and they’ll compete with anyone.” Football, he says, continues to leave gifted youngsters to find their own way into the game. “There could be an Indian Messi sitting in an IT office today,” he says. “Not because he wasn’t talented, but because nobody gave him a football.”
Bajaj believes the obsession with finding the next superstar has distracted Indian football from its more pressing task: building a system that can identify and nurture young players. “If you give me boys at seven, eight or nine after proper scouting,” he says, “I can make them world-class.”
That system, he argues, must begin with coaches. “Japan has more goalkeeping coaches than India has licensed coaches altogether,” he says, pointing to the high cost of coaching certifications. Minerva has tried to address this gap by hosting affordable coaching courses over the last three years, training more than 3,000 coaches across the country. For Bajaj, training coaches is as important as producing talented footballers. “You keep talking about footballers,” he says. “Someone has to teach them.”
Another challenge is infrastructure. Bajaj believes football development must begin with neighbourhood grounds rather than grand stadiums. In Delhi, he points out, professional clubs struggle to find football venues, while children are often discouraged from playing in public parks. “The parks belong to kids more than the oldies,” he says. “We’ve had our chance. We’re the past. We cannot keep stopping the future.”
Despite his criticism of the system, Bajaj remains optimistic about India’s prospects. Give the country four world-class academies, proper scouting, accessible coaching and regular international exposure, he believes, and qualifying for the World Cup could become a realistic ambition. His timeline? Ten years. Bajaj has already seen glimpses of what is possible. He recalls an Under-12 Minerva match that attracted more than 85,000 viewers online, despite having neither commentary nor elaborate production. People, he says, were watching an Indian team compete on the international stage.
India does not lack football fans or children eager to play the game. What it lacks is a system that gives them a sporting future. The World Cup question will return in four years. Bajaj would rather India start answering it tomorrow.