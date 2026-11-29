Not to be mistaken as an epicurean’s appetiser but a concerned academic’s long-lasting wish for an academic autonomy feast, I begin with a question to a context. World’s great universities are less like colleges and more like a full Indian thali: medicine, engineering, law, humanities, management, and basic science served on one plate, each dish improving the others. How would a grand Indian thali with neither these varieties nor the taste of salt, spice or sweet be? Behind every such academic thali sits a different set of three autonomy ingredients: administrative, academic and financial. Some inputs on size and scale first.
The total endowment size of American universities end of 2025 is close to US$900 billion with the top 10 universities’ contribution estimated to be over 30 per cent. Seven of the top 10 are private universities with Harvard’s endowment standing tall at US$53 billion followed by Yale’s US$44 billion and Stanford’s US$40 billion. Canada’s universities are publicly funded but self-governing; the University of Toronto has an endowment of about C$3.5 billion and revenues near C$4 billion. In Britain, state-funded Oxford and Cambridge each hold collegiate endowments of around £8 billion yet independent charities set budgets, own land, borrow and spin out companies without ministerial sign-off.
Asiatic partners are way ahead of their Indian peers. Tsinghua’s 2024 budget was about ¥37 billion (US$5 billion). Zhejiang and Peking each spend over 20 billion yuan a year. Beijing has paired this money with freer hiring and pay allowing philanthropy-funded private universities such as Westlake to emerge. Japan’s independent national university corporations have innovated to create a ¥10 trillion University Fund in 2022 with Tohoku being the first selected. The University of Tokyo spends roughly ¥280 billion a year and has a small endowment. Private Keio and Waseda show that non-state universities can be large and comprehensive. In 2006 NUS, NTU and SMU became autonomous not-for-profit companies with independent boards, helped by government grants matching private donations. NUS now holds an endowment of about S$7 billion.
To put these figures in perspective, the net surplus of America’s top three universities in the world (none in Asia) and the revenues of the top three universities in Asia (none in India) are more than the India’s union budget allocation for education. With India’s tax to GDP ratio under 20 per cent and with priorities for defence, roadway, waterway, public utilities, ports, etc. competing with equally important sectors like agriculture, education, health, skilling, social welfare, etc., the usual scream for a six per cent of GDP spend on education is a Shylockian noise. Sandwiched between extreme pole positions is India’s higher education autonomy landscape which uncorked now can explode into a world of opportunities. The question is, if not now, when?
There are there types of higher education institutions in India, each of them painted in different shades of autonomy—Institutions of National Importance (INI) where there are no rules, Institutions of Eminence (IoE) where rules are present but not applicable and Institutions of Endurance which navigate through rules only. Majority of Indian universities in the third category resembles a 40-year-old who still asks parents for pocket money and submits receipts for every snack through a well-oiled regulatory baby-sitting—Fees need approval, new programmes need approval, faculty pay follows government scales, internal corpus not possible, endowment money must sit in the most cautious instruments, etc. Expecting such institutions to run like the global best and build Harvard-sized wealth is like asking an autorickshaw to win a Formula 1 race, with an official in the back seat approving every gear change. It requires a great deal of calibrated autonomy in all the three dimensions—administrative, academic and financial to charter Vision 2047 pathway through higher education. India’s own reforms, from the 2018 graded-autonomy rules and the Institutions of Eminence scheme to NEP 2020’s promise of full-scale autonomy, point the right way, but implementation is crawling.
Initial baby steps have been taken with the giant leap still forthcoming for top universities to set fees, with mandatory need-based aid so that merit and not money decides admission, to professionally manage endowments, with tax incentives and government matching grants on Singapore’s model, to let universities own spin-offs, license patents and partner with industry freely and more importantly to create a public financing model for universities on outcomes, not outlining items. India’s universities lack neither talent nor ambition; they lack the freedom to earn, save and invest. Hand them the car keys, along with a proper driving test, and the next great global thali could well be cooked & served in India.
vaidhya@sastra.edu