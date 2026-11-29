Not to be mistaken as an epicurean’s appetiser but a concerned academic’s long-lasting wish for an academic autonomy feast, I begin with a question to a context. World’s great universities are less like colleges and more like a full Indian thali: medicine, engineering, law, humanities, management, and basic science served on one plate, each dish improving the others. How would a grand Indian thali with neither these varieties nor the taste of salt, spice or sweet be? Behind every such academic thali sits a different set of three autonomy ingredients: administrative, academic and financial. Some inputs on size and scale first.

The total endowment size of American universities end of 2025 is close to US$900 billion with the top 10 universities’ contribution estimated to be over 30 per cent. Seven of the top 10 are private universities with Harvard’s endowment standing tall at US$53 billion followed by Yale’s US$44 billion and Stanford’s US$40 billion. Canada’s universities are publicly funded but self-governing; the University of Toronto has an endowment of about C$3.5 billion and revenues near C$4 billion. In Britain, state-funded Oxford and Cambridge each hold collegiate endowments of around £8 billion yet independent charities set budgets, own land, borrow and spin out companies without ministerial sign-off.

Asiatic partners are way ahead of their Indian peers. Tsinghua’s 2024 budget was about ¥37 billion (US$5 billion). Zhejiang and Peking each spend over 20 billion yuan a year. Beijing has paired this money with freer hiring and pay allowing philanthropy-funded private universities such as Westlake to emerge. Japan’s independent national university corporations have innovated to create a ¥10 trillion University Fund in 2022 with Tohoku being the first selected. The University of Tokyo spends roughly ¥280 billion a year and has a small endowment. Private Keio and Waseda show that non-state universities can be large and comprehensive. In 2006 NUS, NTU and SMU became autonomous not-for-profit companies with independent boards, helped by government grants matching private donations. NUS now holds an endowment of about S$7 billion.