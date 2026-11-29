ChiaroScuro on Netflix has an intriguing proposition: what if the world of art could provide as many clues to a murder as a crime scene? This eight-episode Italian comedy-crime drama builds its mystery around that idea, pairing an art expert with a detective in a Rome where paintings, history and homicide share a close relationship. The result is an easy-going watch that favours charm and character chemistry over nail-biting suspense.

At the centre are Cosmo Speranza (Pierpaolo Spollon), an art specialist with an eye for detail, and detective Angelo Tiberi (Andrea Lattanzi), whose instincts are rooted in a rather different world. Their unlikely partnership supplies the series with its most pleasure. Cosmo approaches clues through art and symbolism, while Angelo brings the practical instincts of police work. Their contrasting methods create a lively rhythm, and the friction between them often proves more entertaining than the mysteries themselves.