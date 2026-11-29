Mihir Ahuja, riding high after Operation Safed Sagar, finds his most relatable character yet in Dilwali Diwali. A heartwarming story steeped in nostalgia, the film explores the familiar push and pull between parents and children. When Ansh, an NRI, returns home for Diwali, he is resentful that his middle-class parents have rejected the plush lifestyle he had designed for them. What Ansh considers convenient, he learns, is an inconvenience for his parents, who find it difficult to let go of a way of life that has shaped them. For Jamshedpur-born Ahuja, who left home for Mumbai to pursue acting, the character struck a personal chord. “This character felt personal to me,” he says. “I have been staying away from home for nine years. I have got my own house here, and my only aim now is to bring my parents to a bigger house. But as children, we never really ask them whether they want that change. This character helped open my mindset.”

It has been a rewarding year for the 28-year-old actor, who was last seen as Flight Lieutenant Balakrishna in Operation Safed Sagar. His breakout performance came with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Though the film served as a launchpad for star kids Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, Ahuja stood out as the gregarious, gluttonous Jughead.