Mihir Ahuja, riding high after Operation Safed Sagar, finds his most relatable character yet in Dilwali Diwali. A heartwarming story steeped in nostalgia, the film explores the familiar push and pull between parents and children. When Ansh, an NRI, returns home for Diwali, he is resentful that his middle-class parents have rejected the plush lifestyle he had designed for them. What Ansh considers convenient, he learns, is an inconvenience for his parents, who find it difficult to let go of a way of life that has shaped them. For Jamshedpur-born Ahuja, who left home for Mumbai to pursue acting, the character struck a personal chord. “This character felt personal to me,” he says. “I have been staying away from home for nine years. I have got my own house here, and my only aim now is to bring my parents to a bigger house. But as children, we never really ask them whether they want that change. This character helped open my mindset.”
It has been a rewarding year for the 28-year-old actor, who was last seen as Flight Lieutenant Balakrishna in Operation Safed Sagar. His breakout performance came with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Though the film served as a launchpad for star kids Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, Ahuja stood out as the gregarious, gluttonous Jughead.
An outsider to the industry, Mihir began his career as a voice-over artist before moving on to endorsements, including one with Virat Kohli, and bit roles in films such as Super 30. The journey to lead roles, however, has come with its share of uncertainty. “For actors and anyone in the creative field, the hustle is always on. These days, no one has any security in any field,” he says. The anxiety, he adds, often sets in when a project ends. “There is always that invisible thought: what next?” Despite the insecurity, he is clear about what he wants. “I don’t want to work just for money,” he says.
In an industry where star-driven images and social media numbers increasingly shape opportunities, Ahuja acknowledges the challenge of navigating an algorithm-driven world. “When I started out, I thought that my job was simply to act. I had no idea about the business side of the film industry,” he says. The pandemic, he believes, accelerated the shift. “Post-Covid, the lines between social media and the film industry have blurred. You need a social presence.”
Another concern is the growing use of AI, particularly the creation of digital replicas of actors. Ahuja says he has turned down several lucrative offers rather than compromise his rights as a performer. “Recently, I was asked to share a 360-degree image of myself, with no requirement for me to be physically present on set, as they would shoot with my AI-driven model,” he says. “My question was: what about my creativity?”
Having spent time with icons such as Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, Ahuja says both have taught him the value of hard work. What he finds most inspiring is their refusal to chase someone else’s idea of success. “These two men don’t want to be someone else.” It is, in fact, a lesson Ahuja hopes to carry forward as he prepares to sign his next project. —PT