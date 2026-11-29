The coming together of the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections marks the revival of a historic political relationship. It offers an opportunity to rebuild trust, restore Punjab’s economic strength, and reconnect its regional aspirations with India’s larger development vision. The timing is significant, coinciding with the 556th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His timeless message of Sarbat da Bhala—the welfare of all—along with equality, brotherhood and service, provides an enduring foundation for cooperation and collective progress.

The BJP and Akali Dal share a consequential political history. Their alliance, formalised in the 1990s, brought together two parties with distinct but complementary strengths. The Akali Dal has deep roots in Punjab’s Sikh religious, cultural, and agrarian landscape, while the BJP has traditionally drawn support from urban populations, traders, professionals, and other sections of society. Together, they demonstrated how cooperation across communities and constituencies could provide political stability and effective governance.

The alliance governed Punjab in 1997 and again from 2007 to 2017. Its separation in 2020 over the farm laws was a difficult chapter. The subsequent repeal of the laws and continued political dialogue created conditions for reconciliation. The decision to reunite reflects the importance of moving beyond past disagreements and recognising the larger responsibilities towards Punjab. The challenge now is to translate political understanding into public confidence. This cannot be achieved through electoral arithmetic alone. The concerns that led to the separation must be addressed with sensitivity, particularly farmers’ interests, Punjab’s regional aspirations and its distinctive cultural identity. Mutual respect, organisational coordination, and a credible common programme will be essential.