Suspicion, however, is not proof. Alice Huang remains under investigation, and there is no publicly established evidence that Jensen knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence. The allegations have not been tested in court. But the controversy raises larger questions about the vulnerability of technology companies whose products have strategic importance.

India should pay attention. Its AI ambitions depend heavily on technology it neither controls nor manufactures. Indian data centres, cloud providers and AI developers rely on Nvidia’s high-performance processors. The IndiaAI Mission has onboarded tens of thousands of GPUs, with Nvidia processors accounting for a substantial share of the initial deployment.

This dependence leaves India exposed to decisions taken in Washington. Under American export-control rules, even computing infrastructure located in India can face restrictions on who is permitted to use its advanced processors.

The US-China technology confrontation has turned semiconductors into strategic assets. Washington seeks to restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips, while Beijing is determined to overcome those restrictions. Khetrapal believes the geopolitical dimension cannot be ignored. “We should also not rule out a geopolitical angle to this closure,” he says.

The episode reinforces the need for India to accelerate semiconductor manufacturing, develop indigenous AI processors, diversify suppliers and invest in domestic computing infrastructure. Can India become an AI power without controlling the essential machinery of AI? It has the talent, market, data and ambition, but much of its computing capacity remains in foreign hands.

Technological sovereignty is not simply about owning data or writing algorithms. It is also about controlling the chips that make them work.

A marriage, and a very long lab partnership

There is another woman in the Jensen Huang story, but hers is a very different relationship. Lori Mills met Huang when she was 19 and he was 17, in an electrical engineering class at Oregon State University. One of just three women among 250 students, she began attending Sunday study sessions with him, which gradually turned into courtship. Huang reportedly told her he would be the CEO of a large company by 30. They married in 1985, and their children, Madison and Spencer, now work at Nvidia. Huang has described meeting Lori as “the most important, single event of OSU, and of my life”. In 2022, the couple donated $50 million towards a research complex at Oregon State University bearing their names. They also donated $2 million towards a girls’ dormitory and classroom building at Oneida Baptist Institute in Kentucky, where Huang was sent to live at the age of ten.

The Jensen saga may seem like an American corporate spectacle, but the relationship between sex, power and espionage is centuries old. Cleopatra was portrayed by Octavian, the future Roman emperor, as a foreign seductress who had corrupted a Roman general. Henry VIII’s determination to marry Anne Boleyn and secure a male heir helped precipitate England’s break with the Church of Rome, showing how personal desire and political ambition can collide.

Modern espionage offers more direct examples. In July 1961, British Secretary of State for War John Profumo met Christine Keeler at Lord Astor’s Cliveden estate. Keeler was also associated with Soviet naval attaché Yevgeny Ivanov, raising fears that sensitive information could have been compromised. Profumo initially lied to Parliament about the affair. His eventual resignation triggered a scandal that damaged Harold Macmillan’s government.

Intelligence agencies have long exploited such vulnerabilities. East Germany’s Stasi used so-called Romeo operations, in which male agents cultivated romantic relationships with women working in Western government institutions. The KGB’s use of kompromat, or compromising information for coercion and blackmail, similarly exploited personal and sexual vulnerabilities.

In November 1985, US Marine Sergeant Clayton Lonetree, a security guard at the American embassy in Moscow, met Violetta Seina, an embassy translator and telephone operator, at a Marine Corps ball. Seina was a KGB agent who introduced him to a handler known as Uncle Sasha. Lonetree confessed to the CIA in December 1986 and was convicted on all 13 espionage counts in August 1987, becoming the first US Marine convicted of spying. Sentenced to 30 years, he was released in February 1996 after serving nearly nine.

His lawyer, William Kunstler, argued that his client was guilty of little more than falling in love. Time magazine also noted that there was no evidence Soviet agents had actually been allowed into the embassy.

Espionage does not always begin with classified documents or clandestine meetings. Sometimes it starts with a relationship, an introduction, a business opportunity or an apparently harmless exchange of information.

The Indian connection