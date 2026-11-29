On the morning of Monday, November 23, there were cupcakes at Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara. Iced with the words “Jensen is back”, they marked the return of Jensen Huang, who walked into the office to cheers and chants of his first name, according to a company insider. It was an extraordinary spectacle in corporate history. Less than a week earlier, Nvidia’s board had reportedly indicated that it did not intend to reinstate him. Then came the company’s announcement that the board had voted unanimously to bring Huang back after a “series of discussions and meetings” during which its members were convinced of his “candour and ability to lead Nvidia”.
A reported call from US President Donald Trump to a board meeting is said to have tilted the scales in Huang’s favour. The markets responded enthusiastically. Nvidia shares rallied, adding nearly a trillion dollars to the company’s market value and recovering the losses incurred during Huang’s 10-day absence. Whether all the cheers came from the heart is another matter. Huang has long been described as an exacting, sometimes intimidating leader. In an interview with The New York Times, his biographer Stephen Witt spoke of a corporate culture in which dissent was difficult and deference commonplace.
“Inside Nvidia, there was a culture of omerta that was difficult to break, and this enabled Mr Huang to be his worst self,” Witt said. He recalled the sycophantic laughter of subordinates in Huang’s presence and the comments they exchanged after he left the room. Huang reportedly had little tolerance for disagreement. Even a trivial contradiction could trigger an explosive response, with tirades lasting an hour or more. His executive staff, Witt suggested, appeared genuinely afraid of him. Huang had also reportedly told employees that money could no longer motivate them. The only way to extract more work, he suggested, was through humiliation.
There was something almost monarchical about the proceedings. A powerful man had fallen, the court had reconsidered, and the sovereign had apparently decided that the kingdom could not do without him. In another age, the matter might have involved a royal mistress, a cardinal and a nervous succession council. In this one, there were semiconductor chips, artificial intelligence (AI), corporate directors and the White House. The episode also raises questions about the standards to which powerful corporate leaders are held.
“One more indication of the unfortunate reality of our times is that if you are important enough to the system, you can seemingly get away with anything,” says Deepak Khetrapal, former managing director of Orient Cement and former COO of Raymond, currently an independent director. “Whether it is political power or the capital markets, governance, values and rules often take a back seat when vested interests are at stake.”
Juggi Bhasin, columnist, geopolitical commentator and author, sees the reinstatement as an illustration of corporate America’s transactional nature. “Jensen Huang’s reinstatement reflects how ruthlessly transactional corporate America can be. With the stock markets under pressure and the AI industry, one of its biggest growth engines, facing uncertainty, bringing him back may have been seen as a pragmatic business decision,” he says.
The underlying drama, however, is considerably older. Sex and power have conducted a long, occasionally disastrous affair with each other since the first monarch discovered that the people closest to him were often the people best placed to betray him. Investment professional James Anderson told the Financial Times that the extraordinary success and fame of AI tycoons could undermine their leadership abilities, affecting both their personal lives and the companies they run.
The woman in the crossfire
Back to Jensen. Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of the alleged espionage controversy, is no relation to him, despite sharing his surname. A coincidence no novelist would dare invent. Also known by her Chinese name, Huang Le, she was reportedly described as a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security in a memo circulated among senior American officials, according to The New York Times. US intelligence assessments suggested she was an asset supplying information covertly to China rather than a trained intelligence officer. She allegedly remained in contact with an MSS officer for nearly two years, overlapping with her relationship with Huang.
Intelligence agencies also reportedly examined her business partner, introduced as her husband, Kang Wei, who was suspected of links to Chinese intelligence. One China-watcher described her as resembling a ‘white glove’ in Chinese business culture—someone who fronts multibillion-dollar deals. China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the reports as “purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China”.
Suspicion, however, is not proof. Alice Huang remains under investigation, and there is no publicly established evidence that Jensen knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence. The allegations have not been tested in court. But the controversy raises larger questions about the vulnerability of technology companies whose products have strategic importance.
India should pay attention. Its AI ambitions depend heavily on technology it neither controls nor manufactures. Indian data centres, cloud providers and AI developers rely on Nvidia’s high-performance processors. The IndiaAI Mission has onboarded tens of thousands of GPUs, with Nvidia processors accounting for a substantial share of the initial deployment.
This dependence leaves India exposed to decisions taken in Washington. Under American export-control rules, even computing infrastructure located in India can face restrictions on who is permitted to use its advanced processors.
The US-China technology confrontation has turned semiconductors into strategic assets. Washington seeks to restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips, while Beijing is determined to overcome those restrictions. Khetrapal believes the geopolitical dimension cannot be ignored. “We should also not rule out a geopolitical angle to this closure,” he says.
The episode reinforces the need for India to accelerate semiconductor manufacturing, develop indigenous AI processors, diversify suppliers and invest in domestic computing infrastructure. Can India become an AI power without controlling the essential machinery of AI? It has the talent, market, data and ambition, but much of its computing capacity remains in foreign hands.
Technological sovereignty is not simply about owning data or writing algorithms. It is also about controlling the chips that make them work.
A marriage, and a very long lab partnership
There is another woman in the Jensen Huang story, but hers is a very different relationship. Lori Mills met Huang when she was 19 and he was 17, in an electrical engineering class at Oregon State University. One of just three women among 250 students, she began attending Sunday study sessions with him, which gradually turned into courtship. Huang reportedly told her he would be the CEO of a large company by 30. They married in 1985, and their children, Madison and Spencer, now work at Nvidia. Huang has described meeting Lori as “the most important, single event of OSU, and of my life”. In 2022, the couple donated $50 million towards a research complex at Oregon State University bearing their names. They also donated $2 million towards a girls’ dormitory and classroom building at Oneida Baptist Institute in Kentucky, where Huang was sent to live at the age of ten.
The Jensen saga may seem like an American corporate spectacle, but the relationship between sex, power and espionage is centuries old. Cleopatra was portrayed by Octavian, the future Roman emperor, as a foreign seductress who had corrupted a Roman general. Henry VIII’s determination to marry Anne Boleyn and secure a male heir helped precipitate England’s break with the Church of Rome, showing how personal desire and political ambition can collide.
Modern espionage offers more direct examples. In July 1961, British Secretary of State for War John Profumo met Christine Keeler at Lord Astor’s Cliveden estate. Keeler was also associated with Soviet naval attaché Yevgeny Ivanov, raising fears that sensitive information could have been compromised. Profumo initially lied to Parliament about the affair. His eventual resignation triggered a scandal that damaged Harold Macmillan’s government.
Intelligence agencies have long exploited such vulnerabilities. East Germany’s Stasi used so-called Romeo operations, in which male agents cultivated romantic relationships with women working in Western government institutions. The KGB’s use of kompromat, or compromising information for coercion and blackmail, similarly exploited personal and sexual vulnerabilities.
In November 1985, US Marine Sergeant Clayton Lonetree, a security guard at the American embassy in Moscow, met Violetta Seina, an embassy translator and telephone operator, at a Marine Corps ball. Seina was a KGB agent who introduced him to a handler known as Uncle Sasha. Lonetree confessed to the CIA in December 1986 and was convicted on all 13 espionage counts in August 1987, becoming the first US Marine convicted of spying. Sentenced to 30 years, he was released in February 1996 after serving nearly nine.
His lawyer, William Kunstler, argued that his client was guilty of little more than falling in love. Time magazine also noted that there was no evidence Soviet agents had actually been allowed into the embassy.
Espionage does not always begin with classified documents or clandestine meetings. Sometimes it starts with a relationship, an introduction, a business opportunity or an apparently harmless exchange of information.
The Indian connection
India has its own history of alleged espionage cases involving Chinese intelligence contacts and the cultivation of individuals with access to sensitive information. In October 2026, Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case against the wife of a senior Army officer over alleged contacts with foreign intelligence operatives linked to China. Investigators suspect sensitive documents and photographs may have been shared through encrypted communications.
Journalist Rajeev Sharma was arrested in a separate case involving alleged Chinese intelligence links. Police claimed he received `40 lakh over 18 months from Chinese intelligence officers. The investigation involved Chinese woman Zhang Lixia, while the Enforcement Directorate alleged that Chinese nationals had operated shell companies in Delhi to channel payments. Sharma was granted default bail, which the Supreme Court declined to overturn in April 2025. Earlier, RAW officer Ravi Nair was recalled from Hong Kong in 2007 amid concerns about his relationship with a woman suspected of Chinese intelligence links. In May 2008, another Indian official posted in Beijing, Manmohan Sharma, was recalled over allegations of a romantic relationship with his Chinese language teacher, suspected of being an informant. Both cases raised concerns about possible compromises involving sensitive information on India-China border negotiations.
These were intelligence suspicions, not publicly established convictions. But they raise a larger question: are India’s corporate executives, technology entrepreneurs, defence contractors, and professionals adequately prepared for the possibility that their relationships and access could be exploited by foreign intelligence agencies?
Modern espionage extends beyond military installations and government ministries into corporate boardrooms, technology companies, research laboratories and financial networks. The next target could be a semiconductor executive, an AI researcher or an engineer with access to proprietary technology. India cannot afford to treat this as somebody else’s problem.
The new aristocracy
The Huang affair poses an uncomfortable question: when a billionaire becomes indispensable to a superpower, does he become unaccountable to ordinary rules? Bhasin raises another concern: the women employees caught in corporate power struggles. “But amid all the attention on Jensen Huang, we must also spare a thought for the women employees involved. Will they be allowed to continue in their roles, or will they be made to leave?” he asks. He fears that boardroom decisions may disproportionately affect employees with far less power. “His reinstatement shows that corporate boardroom politics can be as ruthless and ethically complicated as electoral politics,” Bhasin says. Machiavelli argued that preserving the state could require actions forbidden by conventional morality. Gordon Gekko, in Oliver Stone’s Wall Street, declared that greed is good. Today, there is a patriotic rider: greed is good if it helps America beat China.
India is watching from a position of ambition and vulnerability. A NITI Aayog roadmap released on May 29 targets a $120-150 billion semiconductor value chain by 2035. Yet India imported nearly $150 billion worth of semiconductor products between FY2017 and FY2025, with annual costs potentially reaching $240 billion by 2035. The Huang episode underlines the risks of depending on foreign technology even as India pursues strategic autonomy. Power, as the famous remark attributed to Henry Kissinger goes, is the ultimate aphrodisiac. In our age, geopolitical power may be the greater seduction, drawing corporations towards political protection and governments towards convenient compromises. The Kama Sutra was never a manual of international relations, but the new imperial version has a recognisable logic. Access is everything: to a person, a company, a technology, a supply chain or a national secret. The seduction may be personal, commercial or political. The objective remains the same. Cleopatra wanted to preserve Egypt. Rome wanted supremacy. Britain wanted its empire. America wants to preserve its technological lead. China wants to acquire one.
The most dangerous seduction may therefore be neither a honey trap nor a corporate affair. It may be the belief that the pursuit of power is so important that the rules governing its exercise can be suspended. Empires have always found reasons to believe their circumstances are exceptional. The modern superpower has simply found a more expensive reason. The technology of information has changed. The vulnerability remains. Except, of course, for the cupcakes.