Two strangers, a piano and the quiet ache of loneliness. In Raghubir Yadav’s play, Piano, silence often speaks louder than words. As two solitary individuals reach out to each other, an unlikely connection begins to take shape. There is humour, tenderness and an unmistakable poignancy in their encounters. The play, one of the highlights of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival in Hyderabad, explores a universal emotion through an intimate lens.

The veteran actor has lived with this production for nearly 15 years. Adapted, directed and designed by Yadav, Piano is based on Hungarian playwright Ferenc Karinthy’s Steinway Grand. He performs alongside his wife, actor Roshni Achreja, and the production has travelled across cities, clocking more than 40 shows. In some earlier adaptations, their son also made an appearance. At its heart is a universal emotion. “Loneliness affects us all. I wanted to show that life can be beautiful even when you are lonely. This is a Hindustani play. Everything—style, environment and characters—represents India,” says Yadav.

The play explores the peculiar predicament of people who cannot quite step out into the world, yet cannot remain confined to themselves either. Its emotional landscape is intimate, but its concerns are widely relatable. For Yadav, bringing this world alive has also been an exercise in creative companionship. Directing his wife, he says, comes with its own ease. “Directing is not difficult if the other person gets you. It’s like having an image in your mind and sharing that picture with someone. Luckily, my partner gets it correctly.”