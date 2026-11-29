Two strangers, a piano and the quiet ache of loneliness. In Raghubir Yadav’s play, Piano, silence often speaks louder than words. As two solitary individuals reach out to each other, an unlikely connection begins to take shape. There is humour, tenderness and an unmistakable poignancy in their encounters. The play, one of the highlights of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival in Hyderabad, explores a universal emotion through an intimate lens.
The veteran actor has lived with this production for nearly 15 years. Adapted, directed and designed by Yadav, Piano is based on Hungarian playwright Ferenc Karinthy’s Steinway Grand. He performs alongside his wife, actor Roshni Achreja, and the production has travelled across cities, clocking more than 40 shows. In some earlier adaptations, their son also made an appearance. At its heart is a universal emotion. “Loneliness affects us all. I wanted to show that life can be beautiful even when you are lonely. This is a Hindustani play. Everything—style, environment and characters—represents India,” says Yadav.
The play explores the peculiar predicament of people who cannot quite step out into the world, yet cannot remain confined to themselves either. Its emotional landscape is intimate, but its concerns are widely relatable. For Yadav, bringing this world alive has also been an exercise in creative companionship. Directing his wife, he says, comes with its own ease. “Directing is not difficult if the other person gets you. It’s like having an image in your mind and sharing that picture with someone. Luckily, my partner gets it correctly.”
What has kept Piano alive for so long is the room it leaves for spontaneity. Yadav believes that a performance must respond to the audience, the venue and the mood of the evening. “Every show is different,” he says. “Improvisation makes theatre an endlessly evolving experience.” The challenge and pleasure, he adds, lie in discovering something new each time.
Yadav remains deeply attached to the stage, despite his considerable body of work in cinema and OTT. Trained at the National School of Drama (NSD), where he began his journey with its repertory company, he finds theatre considerably more fulfilling. “I love theatre. In films, you get a take and later wonder if you could have done it better. In theatre, you can actually improve yourself each time you perform. Life is kept fun on the stage, and I don’t feel stale,” he says.
For Yadav, Hyderabad is an especially rewarding destination. He places its audiences alongside those of Kolkata, describing both as cities where theatre-goers are attentive and genuinely invested in performances. “I always enjoy performing in Kolkata and Hyderabad. The audiences are interested, and there is something novel about performing for an invested audience,” he says.
For an actor who has spent decades moving between theatre, films and television, the stage remains a space of discovery. Perhaps that is the enduring charm of Piano. A play about loneliness that finds its meaning in the presence of others, it brings strangers together for an evening, reminding them that even the most solitary lives are connected by shared emotions.