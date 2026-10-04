A Freedom to Make, Unmake, And Remake

In Baroda’s modernist world, boundaries between painting, sculpture, print, and craft are meant to cross. At the Faculty of Fine Arts, Maharaja Sayajirao University, art was never just taught—it was questioned, debated, dismantled, and remade. That restless spirit can be seen at DAG, New Delhi, in Freedom to Form: Baroda Modern, which brings together nearly 200 paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs, and mixed-media works alongside rare archival material.

Baroda-based artist and teacher, Rekha Rodwittiya, who joined the Faculty in 1976 to study painting, is among those who experienced this world from within. Her years there coincided with a particularly charged period, shaped by artists and teachers including KG Subramanyan, Jeram Patel, Jyoti Bhatt, Gulam Mohammed Sheikh and Nasreen Mohammedi. What distinguished Baroda, she recalls, was not simply the calibre of its teachers but the freedom of its pedagogy. Their “interpretation and intervention” encouraged students to find new approaches and voices, while rigorous critique and theoretical writing opened up questions of colonial influence, cultural identity and representation. The aim was “not to alter a past history nor ignore the need to remain engaged and involved with the West; but to re-contextualise and find new methods” of articulating an Indian aesthetic through regional and vernacular connections.