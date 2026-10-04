A rosy affair

With its gilded rooms and rigorously geometric gardens, Versailles has long been shorthand for a particular kind of grandeur—ornate, romantic and seemingly untouched by time. It is this world that designer Rianta Chakraborty conjures in Veiled in Versailles, her new collection. Nothing here clamours for attention. “It is something you discover, piece by piece, the way you’d get to know someone you love,” says Chakraborty.
The palette—dusty blue-greys, warm champagne and deep rose-mauve—evokes the patina of an old European drawing room. The effect is less confectionery pink and more the soft, faded romance of a rose garden. “I kept returning to this image of a bride caught somewhere between a French palace and a Regency ballroom, half-hidden behind lace, about to be seen,” says Chakraborty.
Craft is the collection’s protagonist. Hand embroidery takes centre stage, with florals, feather detailing and lacework lending texture and emotion to the silhouettes. Roses are painstakingly built through threadwork and beadwork, becoming almost sculptural against the fabric rather than simply decorative motifs. Structured couture gowns sit alongside lighter, fluid fish-cut silhouettes, allowing the bride to choose her own degree of drama.
It reflects a broader shift in bridal dressing. Today’s bride is increasingly less interested in constructing a perfect “look” than in inhabiting a feeling. The aspiration is not to become a heightened, camera-ready version of herself, but to recognise herself in the mirror. “I am also seeing a real return to old-world craft—hand embroidery and heirloom silhouettes reimagined with enough lightness that today’s bride can actually move and laugh in them,” says Chakraborty. And perhaps that is the real allure of Veiled in Versailles. It feels inherited rather than invented, as though the embroidery, lace and faded roses have been waiting patiently in some candlelit room to be rediscovered.