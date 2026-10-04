A rosy affair

With its gilded rooms and rigorously geometric gardens, Versailles has long been shorthand for a particular kind of grandeur—ornate, romantic and seemingly untouched by time. It is this world that designer Rianta Chakraborty conjures in Veiled in Versailles, her new collection. Nothing here clamours for attention. “It is something you discover, piece by piece, the way you’d get to know someone you love,” says Chakraborty.

The palette—dusty blue-greys, warm champagne and deep rose-mauve—evokes the patina of an old European drawing room. The effect is less confectionery pink and more the soft, faded romance of a rose garden. “I kept returning to this image of a bride caught somewhere between a French palace and a Regency ballroom, half-hidden behind lace, about to be seen,” says Chakraborty.