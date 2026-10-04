Going With the Flow

The flood-casualty that was hardest to ignore was healthcare. The rising water had driven poisonous snakes into the open and left pregnant women in urgent need of medical care. His next project is to make a floating clinic which can reach stranded communities, rather than the other way around. “Instead of thinking that there is no road, how people will reach the village, and from where the required resources would come from, we just bring water clinics staffed with locals to the right communities and it can serve them during the flooding time,” he says.

Behind these two experiments is the Arrah-based Center of Resilience which Kumar founded in 2020. Getting funds is a challenge; he takes up freelance art work elsewhere in India to support the projects in Bihar. Kumar’s larger ambition is to make a climate-resilient village that can float during the floods, stay naturally cool to brave heatwaves in summer; and grow its own food and generate energy differently. “My vision is to create the first climate-resilient village in the world,” he says. “Imagine a whole village starts floating when a flood arrives.”

For now, that village exists in his mind as fragments of a revolutionary idea: a floating house, a community centre, a water station and a clinic still on the drawing board. But all the ideas emerged from the same simple question Kumar began asking himself after the floods: instead of waiting for the water to go away, what if people could build a life that moves with it? An idea floated can also land.