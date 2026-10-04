Gyanesh Kumar Must Step Down

Democratic legitimacy rests entirely on public trust in the voting process. When citizens cast their ballots, they rely on the absolute neutrality of the institution tallying their will. The moral authority of an elected government depends on the perception that elections are administered fairly and impartially. Today, that essential public trust faces a dangerous breakdown.
The controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has grown into an institutional crisis. Internal records from Nirvachan Sadan show that fellow Election Commissioners recorded objections at least 14 separate times regarding the management of voter lists and administrative centralisation. Disagreements within the commission have become public knowledge, causing widespread concern about the leadership of the Election Commission of India.
The government defends the Chief Election Commissioner on strict constitutional grounds. Under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India, a sitting Chief Election Commissioner can only be removed through parliamentary impeachment, following the exact procedure reserved for a Supreme Court judge. Supporters argue that forcing a constitutional referee out because of press reports or street agitation sets a harmful precedent. They insist that vigorous debate among commissioners represents healthy collective governance. They warn that yielding to political pressure exposes key public referees to partisan manipulation.
Constitutional tenure exists to guard independence, yet using it as an absolute shield ignores the immediate damage inflicted on public trust. The electoral machinery cannot operate effectively when citizens believe the referee acts arbitrarily.
The primary cause of this crisis is the execution of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Under Gyanesh Kumar, this voter roll update was rushed through across multiple states in an aggressive and hurried manner. Field enumerators and booth-level officers received unrealistic deadlines to review millions of entries. In Delhi alone, the draft revision struck over 47 lakh names from the rolls, with lakhs more placed under doubtful scrutiny. Across the country, tens of millions of registered voters vanished from the voter registries in a matter of weeks.
The operational reality of the SIR produced absurd results at the grassroots level. Official draft rolls revealed entire polling booths where registered voter counts dropped to zero. In specific areas, such as Bela Estate in Delhi, hundreds of residents who voted in the previous parliamentary and assembly elections found themselves eliminated from the registry, leaving only a single registered voter on the entire booth roll.
Officials routinely cite the removal of deceased individuals, duplicate entries, and unauthorised foreign migrants to explain voter deletions. That justification collapses under physical verification. Across urban neighbourhoods and rural settlements, multi-generational Indian families discovered that their franchise vanished overnight. Prominent figures including former civil servants, decorated military veterans, celebrated academics, business leaders, and respected civil society organisers arrived to check their voter status only to find their names gone. These citizens possess verifiable birth records, long-standing property deeds, and decades of unbroken voting history. Their sudden disenfranchisement exposes administrative negligence on an enormous scale.
The commission compounded this failure by reversing standard statutory procedure. Established guidelines require an objector to provide documented evidence proving that a specific voter is ineligible. The SIR overturned that safeguard. The commission shifted the burden of proof entirely onto legitimate voters, requiring citizens to submit fresh Form 6 applications and produce extensive documentation just to reclaim rights they had exercised for decades. In thousands of localities, voters received no individual notices, had no opportunity for a hearing, and faced arbitrary administrative barriers.
The central government hesitates to act because it fears projecting political weakness. The administration remembers the late UPA II period, when successive resignations eroded government authority and created an image of helplessness. The ruling party relies on a standard political approach: dismiss protests, control media coverage, and wait for public anger to subside.
That political strategy will fail here. A government ministry can survive policy blunders, but an election commission cannot survive a loss of neutrality. If the referee lacks moral authority, every upcoming election outcome—including crucial state assembly polls—will face immediate rejection by large sections of the electorate.
India’s past elections stand on the hard work of millions of polling officers, schoolteachers, and security personnel who conduct democratic exercises across difficult terrain. The institutional integrity of the voting system must take precedence over any individual career.
A drawn-out impeachment process in Parliament will only increase political division and prolong public anger. Gyanesh Kumar should tender his resignation voluntarily in the larger interest of democratic propriety. History contains noble examples of public officials stepping aside when controversies threatened the sanctity of their office. By stepping down, he will protect public faith in Indian democracy.
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