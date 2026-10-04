Gyanesh Kumar Must Step Down

The commission compounded this failure by reversing standard statutory procedure. Established guidelines require an objector to provide documented evidence proving that a specific voter is ineligible. The SIR overturned that safeguard. The commission shifted the burden of proof entirely onto legitimate voters, requiring citizens to submit fresh Form 6 applications and produce extensive documentation just to reclaim rights they had exercised for decades. In thousands of localities, voters received no individual notices, had no opportunity for a hearing, and faced arbitrary administrative barriers.

The central government hesitates to act because it fears projecting political weakness. The administration remembers the late UPA II period, when successive resignations eroded government authority and created an image of helplessness. The ruling party relies on a standard political approach: dismiss protests, control media coverage, and wait for public anger to subside.

That political strategy will fail here. A government ministry can survive policy blunders, but an election commission cannot survive a loss of neutrality. If the referee lacks moral authority, every upcoming election outcome—including crucial state assembly polls—will face immediate rejection by large sections of the electorate.

India’s past elections stand on the hard work of millions of polling officers, schoolteachers, and security personnel who conduct democratic exercises across difficult terrain. The institutional integrity of the voting system must take precedence over any individual career.

A drawn-out impeachment process in Parliament will only increase political division and prolong public anger. Gyanesh Kumar should tender his resignation voluntarily in the larger interest of democratic propriety. History contains noble examples of public officials stepping aside when controversies threatened the sanctity of their office. By stepping down, he will protect public faith in Indian democracy.

mail@asura.co.in