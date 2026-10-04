How Darwin Made Hindu Mythology ‘Scientific’

When Charles Darwin published On the Origin of Species in 1859, his theory collided with the dominant Christian reading of the Bible. Genesis declared that God had created plants, animals, and humans separately. Adam and Eve had appeared through a special act of creation. That creation had happened around 4000 BC and nothing existed before that. Darwin argued instead that species had changed over immense periods and shared common ancestors. Human beings belonged to the animal world.

Darwinism, therefore, challenged Biblical chronology, separate creation and human uniqueness. It did not oppose every possible interpretation of the Bible, since many Christians eventually read Genesis symbolically. But it clearly contradicted the literal interpretation defended by influential churches and missionaries.