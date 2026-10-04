The Great Everest Invasion

Callous and Crass

The profile of Mount Everest’s workforce has changed as much as its clientele. Between 2000 and 2025, 15,781 people went above Nepal’s Base Camp: 6,787 paying clients and 8,994 hired support climbers. In 2025 alone, 437 Nepalis and 272 foreigners reached the summit. Nepali workers now dominate Everest’s commercial climbing economy—but they also bear a disproportionate share of its risks. Of the 339 deaths recorded on the mountain by 2025, 132 were hired workers, primarily Sherpas. All three fatalities at the start of this season were Nepali mountain workers. On April 18, 2014, an ice avalanche in the Khumbu Icefall killed 16 Nepali workers, then the deadliest single day in Everest’s history. A year later, on April 25, 2015, an earthquake triggered an avalanche at Base Camp, killing about 22 people. The risks are built into the job. “Sherpas go through the Khumbu Icefall many times carrying loads, fixing ropes, and preparing the route before clients climb,” says Pemba Sherpa, whose father died on a Makalu winter expedition this year.

“Sherpa” is an ethnic identity, but on the Everest it has also become a job title loosely applied to high-altitude workers from other communities, including Rai and Tamang climbers. Many are young and, according to veteran guides, less experienced than the Sherpas of earlier decades. Sudhigya, a climber caught this season in a two-hour bottleneck near the Hillary Step in winds exceeding 80 km an hour, argues that Everest’s economics encourages clients to lean on that workforce beyond what is fair. “The most dangerous assumption in modern commercial climbing is that money guarantees safety,” he says. “‘The Sherpa will carry me, the Sherpa will fix my mistakes.’” He objects to what he sees as an entitled attitude: “Sherpas are human beings with beating hearts, families, and children waiting for them back in the valley. They are not superhuman pack animals hired to drag dead weight up and down an 8,000-meter wall.”

A client who refuses to turn around because “their ego demands a summit photo,” he says, is gambling with someone else’s life as well as their own. “A true mountaineer does not outsource their survival.”